Open Menu

Manhattan sublease scourge finally abates

Tenants pulling space off market as they plan to reoccupy offices

New York /
Jun.June 08, 2021 12:34 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manhattan sublease surge shows signs of slowing

(Getty)

The surge of Manhattan sublease space appears to be tapering off.

With the city starting to reopen, tenants that put their office space up for sublease are beginning to take that space off the market in significant numbers, according to CBRE. New additions of such space are also beginning to slow.

It all points to signs that the record amount of sublease space — a drag on office rents — is starting to recede.

“There is still a long way to go to absorb the large volume of sublease space currently on the market,” the brokerage wrote in a note. “But with the volume of new additions slowing down, the pace of space withdrawals picking up, and the economy adding back office-using jobs at a steady clip,] there is more cause for optimism that the office market is nearing the beginning of the end of its downturn.”

This year, tenants have withdrawn 2 million square feet of sublease space, with more than half that coming in April and May. Most companies making that move are doing so because they plan to bring workers back to the office.

New additions of sublease space also slowed to 800,000 square feet in May, the smallest figure since availability started shooting up in June of last year.

The Manhattan office market still has a long way to go, though, with sublease space accounting for 26 percent of available square footage at the start of June. If that proves to be the peak, it would be below the market high of 31 percent during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBRECommercial Real EstateManhattan Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blooma founder Shayne Skaff (LinkedIn, iStock)
    CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding
    CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding
    Employers project 62 percent of workers will come back to Manhattan offices in September (iStock)
    Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey
    Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey
    Distressed real estate investors are digging through commercial mortgage-backed securities to seize, fix and flip troubled properties. (iStock)
    Distressed investors tap throwback strategy, target CMBS
    Distressed investors tap throwback strategy, target CMBS
    President Joe Biden (Getty, iStock)
    What Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan holds for real estate
    What Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan holds for real estate
    Colony CEO Marc Ganzi and TRD’s Hiten Samtani
    WATCH: Marc Ganzi on Colony Capital’s digital transformation
    WATCH: Marc Ganzi on Colony Capital’s digital transformation
    Sam Nazarian (Getty)
    Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV
    Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV
    Aby Rosen and 60 East 55th Street. (Getty, Google Maps)
    Special servicer calls for Aby Rosen’s home of Core Club to be sold at auction
    Special servicer calls for Aby Rosen’s home of Core Club to be sold at auction
    Howard Lutnick and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin withTrump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty, Trump Hotels)
    Trump Org taps Newmark to sell DC hotel
    Trump Org taps Newmark to sell DC hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.