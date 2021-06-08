Open Menu

Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey

Most employers are adopting a hybrid model

New York /
Jun.June 08, 2021 09:26 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Employers project 62 percent of workers will come back to Manhattan offices in September (iStock)

Employers project 62 percent of workers will come back to Manhattan offices in September (iStock)

New York office landlords can rejoice — but not too much.

Employers project 62 percent of workers will come back to Manhattan offices in September, according to a survey from the Partnership for New York City. That’s up 47 percent from projections made in March.

The catch? Most of these workers will only be coming back three days a week. And as of the end of May, 12 percent of Manhattan employees had returned to the workplace.

Read more

Even as vaccine rates improve and tourism begins to rebound, the future of the office is still unknown. Many companies are opting for a hybrid work schedule, where employees will come into the office a few days and work from home the other days. These hybrid schedules are resulting in some companies ditching their office space. Manhattan’s office availability rate hit an all-time high of 17.1 percent in May, according to Colliers International’s monthly market snapshot.

One of the biggest hurdles for landlords is transportation, according to the survey. Over 80 percent of companies surveyed reported that employee perceptions of mass transit — namely personal safety — are an obstacle to returning to work.

The real estate industry has brought back more workers to the office than any other industry, with 70 percent employees back, the survey found. That’s far more than the 14 percent share of the next highest industry, financial services. Real estate employers project 90 percent of employees to return by July 2021 and almost all to return by September.

Financial services companies project 61 percent of employees will be back by the end of September. Tech employers expect 40 percent to return at that point, down from the 51 percent estimate made in March.

The report also found that larger employers have brought back more employees at a slower pace. At companies with more than 5,000 employees only 8 percent have returned, while 24 percent have returned to the office among employers with fewer than 500 employees.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusManhattan Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Manhattan’s office availability rate hit an all-time high in May. (Getty)
    Manhattan office availability keeps on climbing
    Manhattan office availability keeps on climbing
    (iStock)
    NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches
    NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches
    The colorful Prizm Outlet in Nevada. (Prizm Outlet via Facebook)
    Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
    Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 711 Third Avenue. (SL Green)
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    Connecticut hedge fund takes 20K sf at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue
    President & CEO of Northwood Investors with 520 and 524 Broadway. (Getty, Google Maps)
    Northwood buys two Soho buildings for $325M
    Northwood buys two Soho buildings for $325M
    What is the future of Times Square?
    What is the future of Times Square?
    What is the future of Times Square?
    Sen. Brian Kavanagh (Getty, New York Senate)
    Lawmakers propose tweaks to rent relief program, foreclosure protections
    Lawmakers propose tweaks to rent relief program, foreclosure protections
    1325 Sixth Avenue and 10 Jay Street (Paramount Group, ODA)
    Manhattan’s sublease glut may be coming to an end
    Manhattan’s sublease glut may be coming to an end
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.