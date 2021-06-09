Open Menu

Miami penthouse sets cryptocurrency sale record: $22.5M

Arte by Antonio Citterio began accepting digital tokens weeks prior

Miami /
Jun.June 09, 2021 10:05 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano with Arte by Antonio Citterio in Surfside (Photos via Arte by Antonio Citterio/PR Newswire)

Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano with Arte by Antonio Citterio in Surfside (Photos via Arte by Antonio Citterio/PR Newswire)

A developer’s decision to accept cryptocurrency as payment appears to have paid off, as a Miami-area penthouse just went for $22.5 million in digital tokens.

The deal came weeks after Alex Sapir’s Arte by Antonio Citterio, in Surfside, began accepting cryptocurrency through a partnership with blockchain and securities trading platform SolidBlock. It is the largest known cryptocurrency real estate purchase ever. Forbes first reported the transaction, which was announced in an overlooked press release May 27.

Read more

Encompassing the entire ninth floor of the 12-story condominium, the lower penthouse unit is 5,067 square feet and offers a 360-degree view of Miami’s ocean, shoreline and cityscape. The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, a wine tasting bar, walk-in closets and a 2,960-square-foot wraparound terrace.

“Cryptocurrency is the future of wealth, and we believe this is only the beginning,” co-developer Giovanni Fasciano said in a statement. “Arte has set the precedent for what these sales can look like, and how fast they can take place. We’re proud to have laid the groundwork for this new, burgeoning world.”

The developers did not reveal the buyer or what kind of cryptocurrency was used.

It’s not the first record-breaking sale for Arte. Another penthouse in the building went for $33 million, or $4,300 per square foot, by far the most ever paid per foot in Surfside.

Cryptocurrency is making inroads in real estate. WeWork announced in April that it will begin accepting Bitcoin for membership fees. Real estate investor Kent Swig also got into the cryptocurrency game, launching his own digital token tied to gold.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CryptocurrencyResidential Real Estatesurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Real Estate EFTs See Investment Amid Pandemic Recovery
    Why investors are rushing into real estate ETFs
    Why investors are rushing into real estate ETFs
    Greenwich rentals, like at The Mill (pictured), are in high demand (iStock, The Mill)
    In Greenwich, luxury rentals might be hotter than sales
    In Greenwich, luxury rentals might be hotter than sales
    85 Jay Street (Winick, iStock)
    An $8M Dumbo condo tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    An $8M Dumbo condo tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    Renderings of 11 Hoyt in Brooklyn, 130 William in Manhattan and 5 Court Square in Queens (Photos via Studio Gang/Tom Harris, Sir David Adjaye and MY Architect PC)
    New development condo sales reach record heights in May
    New development condo sales reach record heights in May
    Kate Winslet and 532 West 22nd Street (Getty, Aranda Plumbing)
    “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex
    “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex
    The $69 million estate (Lena Yaremenko)
    East Hampton estate hits market for first time in 75 years, asks $69M
    East Hampton estate hits market for first time in 75 years, asks $69M
    220 Central Park South and Vornado CEO Steven Roth (Getty)
    2 condos, 1 fat price: Buyer inks $158M deal on Billionaires’ Row
    2 condos, 1 fat price: Buyer inks $158M deal on Billionaires’ Row
    The PHA unit of 895 Park Avenue was the top contract of the past week (Warburg Realty)
    Manhattan townhouse deals reach record levels
    Manhattan townhouse deals reach record levels
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.