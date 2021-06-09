Open Menu

Why investors are rushing into real estate ETFs

Beyond reopening, fund purchases reflect optimism about storage, supply chains

National /
Jun.June 09, 2021 11:17 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Real Estate EFTs See Investment Amid Pandemic Recovery

The $6.2 billion iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF saw $1.3 billion of inflows last week. (Getty)

 

Investors are pouring money into real estate exchange-traded funds, in part as a bet on the storage and supply chain sectors.

The $6.2 billion iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF saw $1.3 billion of inflows last week, its most ever, making it the second biggest gainer among ETFs. The $41.4 billion Vanguard Real Estate ETF brought in $338 million following its $1.2 billion of inflows in May, according to Bloomberg News.

Though much of the activity in commercial real estate reflects optimism about reopening, the need for more data-related and supply-chain storage has remained consistent before and throughout the pandemic.

“It seems investors are using real-estate ETFs as a means of capitalizing on global logistics concerns,” Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Athanasios Psarofagis told the publication.

Other real estate ETFs are expected to do similarly well as a strong demand for property, particularly residential assets, remains unmet because of low supply and the rising cost of building materials and labor.

“The big increases you’ve seen in single-family home prices is unprecedented in a recession and provides a lot of head room for apartment REITs,” BTIG analyst James Sullivan told Bloomberg.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real EstateReal Estate InvestmentResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano with Arte by Antonio Citterio in Surfside (Photos via Arte by Antonio Citterio/PR Newswire)
    Miami penthouse sets cryptocurrency sale record: $22.5M
    Miami penthouse sets cryptocurrency sale record: $22.5M
    Greenwich rentals, like at The Mill (pictured), are in high demand (iStock, The Mill)
    In Greenwich, luxury rentals might be hotter than sales
    In Greenwich, luxury rentals might be hotter than sales
    85 Jay Street (Winick, iStock)
    An $8M Dumbo condo tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    An $8M Dumbo condo tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    Renderings of 11 Hoyt in Brooklyn, 130 William in Manhattan and 5 Court Square in Queens (Photos via Studio Gang/Tom Harris, Sir David Adjaye and MY Architect PC)
    New development condo sales reach record heights in May
    New development condo sales reach record heights in May
    Manhattan sublease surge shows signs of slowing
    Manhattan sublease scourge finally abates
    Manhattan sublease scourge finally abates
    Blackstone's Kathleen McCarthy and Ken Caplan with 31-30 Hunters Point Avenue in Long Island City (Blackstone, Google Maps)
    Blackstone picks up LIC warehouses for $37.5M
    Blackstone picks up LIC warehouses for $37.5M
    Kate Winslet and 532 West 22nd Street (Getty, Aranda Plumbing)
    “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex
    “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex
    Blooma founder Shayne Skaff (LinkedIn, iStock)
    CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding
    CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.