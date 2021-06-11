Open Menu

Landlords plea for water rate freeze ahead of vote

Department of Environmental Protection is recommending a 2.76% hike

New York /
Jun.June 11, 2021 09:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RSA President Joseph Strasburg (Rent Stabilization Association)

RSA President Joseph Strasburg (Rent Stabilization Association)

New York City landlords are hoping to avoid taking a bath on their water bills.

As the city’s Water Board moves Monday to vote on a proposed 2.76 percent water-rate hike, landlords are calling on board members to consider the financial straits of property owners and instead freeze rates for a second straight year.

The Rent Stabilization Association said that after 15 months of unpaid rent, the owners it represents are struggling to pay their bills. Small landlords echoed that lament at a press conference Tuesday calling for a rent hike on rent-stabilized apartments.

“I’m basically circling the drain,” said Brooklyn landlord Lincoln Eccles. “I’m about to get hit with a water bill and I have nothing in the tank.”

Owners said the utility bills they foot, water and sewer among them, soared this past year as tenants spent more time in their homes.

Another Kings County landlord, Christopher Athineos, said he has an app on his phone that sends an alert if water usage passes a threshold that could signify a leak.

“I’m getting these alerts all through last year since Covid started and there was no leak,” said Athineos. “It’s just people are using a lot more water.”

But the Water Board says it’s grappling with its own shortfalls. Board members made the decision to freeze rates last year to cut property owners a break during the pandemic.

In a presentation this month, the board’s treasurer, Omar Nazem, said revenues have declined 5.5 percent year over year, a loss of $194 million. The board uses revenue to fund service, salaries and special projects such as insulating the Delaware Aqueduct Bypass Tunnel for $1 billion.

One source of the deficit is property owners who can’t pay their bills. Another is a drop in usage. While tenants and homeowners used more water throughout the pandemic, usage in commercial buildings plummeted.

“Overall we’re down 5 percent in terms of water use year-over-year, and that is a revenue headwind,” said Nazem.

The proposed increase would set the rate for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.

Based on an average annual water consumption of 52,000 gallons per unit, AMNY calculated that the increase would cost owners about $20 more per unit per year.

For the city’s larger landlords, who own thousands of units, that can add up.

Read more

The RSA said that the onus should not fall on landlords to foot the Water Board’s budgetary issues, arguing that the Department of Environmental Protection, which houses the board, should ask the city for a bailout.

The landlord group said the money is there, citing an Independent Budget Office report that found federal stimulus funds had allowed the city to reverse some of the cuts baked into the budget for fiscal year 2022 and replenish reserve funds.

But the Water Board isn’t subsidized by the city; it raises revenue solely through water and sewer charges, meaning its only means of boosting revenue is a rate hike.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioNYC Rental MarketPoliticsRent stabilizationrent stabilization associationRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    (Credit: iStock)
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    Among Brooklyn's priciest spots is DUMBO; pictured is the neighborhood's Main Street Park (Credit: iStock)
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    The New York Life Sciences and Biotechnology Center at First Avenue and 41st Street (NY Life Sciences)
    Life sciences leasing breaks annual record in five months
    Life sciences leasing breaks annual record in five months
    Gary LaBarbera, Sen. Salazar and Sen. Gianaris (Getty)
    Real estate winners and losers of the legislative session
    Real estate winners and losers of the legislative session
    A campaign by the Small Property Owners of New York to raise the rent on stabilized units doesn’t have the backing to move the needle (Getty)
    Small landlords’ raise-the-rent campaign lacks backing
    Small landlords’ raise-the-rent campaign lacks backing
    Sen. Michael Gianaris (Getty, iStock)
    Hotel, office conversion bill advances with deadline at hand
    Hotel, office conversion bill advances with deadline at hand
    Senator Shelley Moore Capito and President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Biden ends talks with GOP on infrastructure, turns to Plan B
    Biden ends talks with GOP on infrastructure, turns to Plan B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.