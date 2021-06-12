Open Menu

UK hospitality employers could cut half a million jobs

Britain’s largest hospitality lobby said members owe landlords $5.1B

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 12, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Savoy Hotel in London, UK in 1980 (Getty)

The Savoy Hotel in London, UK in 1980 (Getty)

Britain’s largest hotel lobby warned that employers may cut half a million jobs when the government ends its wage support program.

A representative for UK Hospitality told Parliament on Monday that its members owe around $132 million in back taxes and owe landlords roughly $5.1 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

The government’s furlough program has helped draw investment to the United Kingdom’s pub and bar sector.

“All it takes is one landlord to be recalcitrant and to not concede or not negotiate and it could be enough to trigger insolvency across the whole of the estate,” UK Hospitality’s Kate Nicholls said.

She also warned that those debts will become an unsustainable burden if the British government does not follow through with plans to drop all lockdown rules by June 21.

Some government officials have said a full reopening may not be possible because a new variant of Covid-19 has been spreading in the country.

The pandemic hit U.K. hospitality providers hard, like the rest of the world. The U.S. hospitality industry was down about 411,000 jobs in December 2020 from a year prior, though it has recently showed some signs of recovery and led employment gains for the last several months.

But even when a full reopening does happen, Nicholls said the U.K. industry is facing a unique challenge: the loss of migrant workers to the European Union. She said the government should introduce an emergency recovery visa for workers to return.

[Bloomberg News] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirushospitalityInternational real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The commercial market was hit hard by the pandemic, and property tax revenue is expected to fall 5 percent. (iStock)
Tax bills show how much Covid devalued NYC real estate
Tax bills show how much Covid devalued NYC real estate
Employers project 62 percent of workers will come back to Manhattan offices in September (iStock)
Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey
Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey
Hong Kong's Dragon Lodge. (HK Urbex)
Hauntings and superstitions keep some of Hong Kong’s desirable properties empty
Hauntings and superstitions keep some of Hong Kong’s desirable properties empty
B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
Sam Nazarian (Getty)
Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV
Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV
(iStock)
NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches
NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches
The colorful Prizm Outlet in Nevada. (Prizm Outlet via Facebook)
Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
What is the future of Times Square?
What is the future of Times Square?
What is the future of Times Square?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.