Miss the chance to scoop up this Tuscan villa and it could be centuries before it hits the market again.

After 400 years in the hands of the Cecchi de’Rossi family, Villa Guardatoia and a nearby farmhouse, Casa Natalino, are set to hit the auction block starting June 24 with no reserve. Concierge Auctions is managing the auction.

Set on 18.5 acres in the hills of Tuscany near the city of Pescia, the main house, featuring 12 bedrooms, was built in the 1600s as a summer retreat and has never left the family until now, according to Mansion Global.

Casa Natalino was originally home to the farmer who looked after the property. It’s since been turned into three apartments with a total of seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property includes a working vineyard and a 450-tree olive grove. There is also a swimming pool, gardens, lawns and wooded areas.

A no-reserve auction means that there is no minimum bid required; the property will be sold regardless of price.

Concierge Auctions recently managed the auction of Villa Firenze, a sprawling Los Angeles estate once listed for $165 million. It sold for $51 million, setting a new record for the priciest property sold at auction.

Not all auctions result in a sale. An auction for an 80-acre California estate was cancelled by the owner. The gavel dropped at the auction of Stuart Rubin’s Beverly Hills mansion last year, but that deal was nixed after the fact for unclear reasons.

Concierge has faced some scrutiny in the past, including allegations that it used fake bidders to artifically drive up prices. The firm was sued at least 10 times between 2014 and 2019 for the alleged practice.

[Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch