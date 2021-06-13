Open Menu

Water tower-turned-home on the Pacific offered for $5M

The 1940s water tower was converted into a home in the 1980s and more recently made a rental

Los Angeles Weekend Edition
Jun.June 13, 2021
TRD Staff
Seal Beach’s landmarked water tower house (Compass)

One of Orange County’s most unusual homes is hitting the market.

Seal Beach’s landmarked water tower house is asking just under $5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The property last sold in 2016 for $1.5 million.

The water tower at 1 Anderson itself was erected in the 1940s by the Santa Fe Tank & Pipe Company, but by the 1980s had fallen into disrepair and was facing demolition.

A group of locals organized a campaign to save the graffiti-covered eyesore in the 1980s and Long Beach City College professor George Armstrong stepped up and bought the property, then converted the 75,000-gallon tank into a four-story home.

The current owners are investors Scott Ostlund and Barret Woods, who bought it in 2016. They renovated the place again, opened it for public tours and rented it out for $1,000 a night.

The tank-turned-house totals 2,800 square feet. It sits just a few blocks from the beach and offers commanding views of the Pacific from decks and large windows.

The highest floor is a rotunda and lounge with wraparound windows, a bar and a built-in fishtank. The floors below include the kitchen, a pirate-themed bedroom and an owner’s suite.

The ground floor includes a two-car garage, storage room, bedroom and deck with a hot tub. The home is accessible via an elevator and a spiral staircase.

Ostlund, a commercial broker with Lee & Associates in Ontario, has the listing.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

