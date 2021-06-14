Buyers seeking lofty views from penthouse apartments are out in force.

Of the 36 luxury contracts inked last week, the most expensive deals were for two units at Extell’s One57 and a penthouse at 15 Hudson Yards, according to the Olshan Report, which tracks contracts for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more.

At One57, the 6,236-square-foot unit occupying the entire 86th floor has four bedrooms and views of Central Park as well as the East and Hudson Rivers from a 58-foot great room. The seller is an entity linked to Chinese conglomerate, HNA Group, which bought the apartment in 2015 for just over $47 million. The asking price for the unit was $46 million when it was first listed last July, but dropped to $39.8 million before going into contract.

Penthouse 88A at 15 Hudson Yards has four bedrooms and spans 5,211 square feet. The sponsor unit was initially earmarked to sell for $32 million but found a buyer once its asking price slid to $29.5 million.

Meanwhile, real estate investor Barry Skolnick’s three-bedroom duplex at 188 East 64th Street finally found a buyer after nine years on and off the market. The penthouse first hit the market in 2012, and at one point seeking about $13 million.

Skolnick, who is also a car collector, gallerist and ammunition maker, reportedly invested $5 million to renovate the unit, which resurfaced on the market in January asking $10 million with Compass’ Philip Scheinfeld.

The buyer, represented by Julia Boland of the Corcoran Group, is from out of town. Sources said the final sales price was just north of $9 million.

The average discount for the 36 deals penned last week was 8 percent with an average of 483 days on market.

Last week marked the 19th week in a row that at least 30 luxury contracts have been signed in Manhattan, continuing to shatter the previous record of six straight weeks of 30-plus contracts, which occurred in the spring of 2015.

“It’s just another ho-hum, spectacular week,” said Donna Olshan, the author of the weekly report.