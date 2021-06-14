Open Menu

Nightingale, Wafra secure $500M loan package to revamp 111 Wall

Pair paid $175M for the ground lease in January 2020

New York /
Jun.June 14, 2021 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nightingale’s Eli Schwartz and 111 Wall Street (Google Maps, Nightgale)

Nightingale’s Eli Schwartz and 111 Wall Street (Google Maps, Nightgale)

Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners landed about $500 million in acquisition and construction financing for 111 Wall Street.

The loan package was provided by a lender consortium including SKW Funding, PIMCO, Oaktree Capital and Bain Capital, Commercial Observer reported. With that money, Nightingale and Wafra will redevelop the former Citibank building in the heart of the Financial District.

Read more

Nightingale, led by Elie Schwartz and Simon Singer, and Wafra, a subsidiary of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, plan to renovate the lobby, install a new curtain-wall facade, floor-to-ceiling windows and new amenities such as a scooter charging room and a fitness center.

In January 2020, the pair acquired the ground lease of the 24-story property for $175 million, according to public records. The two firms went into contract to buy the ground lease less than a week after flipping the Coca-Cola building to Michael Shvo.

The acquisition was financed with a $100 million loan from SL Green Realty. Five months later, the real estate investment trust sold the loan to Axos Bank to create a cash buffer in the pandemic. Nightingale and Wafra were originally hunting for a five-year, $860 million loan to finance the property’s renovation.

[CO] — Akiko Matsuda




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Manhattan Office MarketReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and 55 Hudson Yards (Getty, Godsfriendchuck/Wikimedia)
    Coinbase opening first NYC office at 55 Hudson Yards
    Coinbase opening first NYC office at 55 Hudson Yards
    Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Getty)
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    1133 Sixth Avenue, 114 West 47th Street, 537 Greenwich Street and 55 Broadway (Tdorante10/Wikimedia, Durst Organization, Easter Consolidated Google Maps)
    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in May
    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in May
    Acting Katara CEO Andrew Humphries and 355 West 16th Street (Google Maps, AHIC)
    Katara Hospitality takes over Dream Downtown’s $125M ground lease
    Katara Hospitality takes over Dream Downtown’s $125M ground lease
    Manhattan sublease surge shows signs of slowing
    Manhattan sublease scourge finally abates
    Manhattan sublease scourge finally abates
    Blooma founder Shayne Skaff (LinkedIn, iStock)
    CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding
    CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.