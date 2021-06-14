Open Menu

National Issue /
Jun.June 14, 2021 07:30 AM
TRD Staff
The Real Deal’s June 2021 Issue Is Live

The Real Deal’s June issue is live for digital subscribers and soon to hit doorsteps across the country.

As a long-awaited semblance of normalcy returns, the fruits of dogged persistence in the face of adversity are being realized in key real estate markets around the U.S. Whether it’s crypto millionaires pumping their gains into property, or Miami’s condo king taking yet another shot at expanding his realm, several stories this month illustrate that if you stick with something long enough, interesting things are bound to happen.

Still, the future remains as unpredictable as ever, and in many cases, potential crises loom at every turn. In this issue, we bring you stories of determination in the face of past failure or future uncertainty, including:

  • Related Group’s Jorge Pérez says the megadeveloper is “pumping on all cylinders” as it hits the ground running with a robust plan for national expansion beyond Florida — and hopes that this latest ambitious attempt proves successful.
  • To mask, or not to mask, that is the question: CRE suffered the slings and arrows of the pandemic, but as the world reopens, surviving businesses must remain cautiously optimistic.
  • The federal forbearance program is the biggest government intervention in the mortgage market since the 2008 recession, but still leaves many borrowers out to dry. Complicating matters further, an extension of the foreclosure moratorium might only make homes more unaffordable.
  • Bitcoin tycoons, some of whom have been at it since high school, are pouring their wealth into Lamborghinis and luxury real estate in what could be the golden age of cryptocurrency.
  • Kraftwerk and BMW’s weren’t the only German exports to reach American shores in the 1980s. The “passive home,” a design standard that drastically reduces energy consumption and improves air quality, has been around for decades, but it’s finally gaining steam on this side of the Atlantic.
  • Real estate attorney and reproductive rights activist Janice Mac Avoy opens up like perhaps no Closing interview subject before her, on cowboyish entrepreneurs, Roe v. Wade, breaking the cycle of poverty and her personal struggles during the pandemic.

… And much more! Subscribe today and check out the new issue here.

