It’s hard to argue that any mayoral candidate has better housing credentials than Shaun Donovan. The former HUD secretary and HPD commissioner knows the ins and outs of affordable housing in the city and the country.

So, was he frustrated that people fixated on his incorrect answer about the average home price in Brooklyn?

“I misheard the question. And I made a mistake,” Donovan said. “But I understand why that mistake got attention.”

Donovan entered the Democratic primary hoping his intimate understanding of housing issues would resonate with real estate voters and New Yorkers in general. Some of the policies he’s laid out — such as low-interest, forgivable loans for landlords who don’t evict non-paying tenants — suggest that a Donovan administration would have upsides for the industry and tenants alike.

What are Donovan’s other positions on key real estate issues in New York? Watch the video above to find out.