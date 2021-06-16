The Hamptons continues to be the hottest housing market in the tri-state area, with several notable sales and listings in recent weeks as the summer season kicks off.

The flight of well-heeled city residents during the pandemic made for a year-round East End real estate boom in 2020, and the buying frenzy shows no signs of slowing.

Home sales in the Hamptons were up 48 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, according to a report by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

And this season, the bidding wars over houses have spilled over into price increases for everything from boat slips to surfing lessons.

“Everyone including the gardener, painters and electrician asked for an increase of 25 to 40 percent this season,’’ Water Mill homeowner Dana Duneier told the New York Post. “My housekeeper explained that she is in demand.’’

Notable recent sales and listings include a disputed property purchased by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the Southampton home designed and owned by the late fashion designer Luba Marks and a multicolored home designed by conceptual artists that offers a can’t-miss amenity: “immortality” to its residents.

Top 5 recent sales

1. 40 Meadow Lane

$43 million

The biggest recent sale on the East End was this purchase of a Southampton property by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 7,000-square-foot mansion at 40 Meadow Lane was home to former HFZ Capital Group principal Nir Meir and had been snarled in legal disputes with creditors following his unceremonious ouster from the struggling development firm. The off-market deal was finally wrapped up in April, according to Miller Samuel.

2. 1210 Meadow Lane

$28.8 million

The 3,727-square-foot beachfront home that the late fashion designer and Broadway dancer Luba Marks designed and built in Southampton in 1972 sold in mid-May, according to Miller Samuel. The oceanfront property at 1210 Meadow Lane sits on 3.32 acres, with three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a tennis court and a pool, besides more than 200 feet of white-sand beach. It was listed in the early winter with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler and Madeline Hult Elghanayan at $37 million.

3. 67 Surfside Drive

$28.5 million

An oceanfront mansion in Bridgehampton that was featured in the 1987 film “Wall Street” finally sold in mid-May after more than two years on the market, according to Miller Samuel. The 6,700-square-foot home, with four bedrooms and extensive outdoor lounge space surrounding the pool area, was first listed for $34 million in late 2018. The seller was investor Stanley Shopkorn, who paid $1.9 million for the property in 1997, according to PropertyShark.

4. 347 Jobs Lane

$25 million

The newly built, 10,000-square-foot home on Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton closed in early June, according to Miller Samuel. It sits on 2.26 acres and features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus a pool, boat dock, tennis court and covered outdoor entertaining space with a full kitchen. It was originally listed in July 2019 for $30 million before shaving $5 million off its ask last October.

5. 96 Further Lane

$23 million

The East Hampton home boasts 11 bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms, two half-baths and a pool, spa, gym, tennis court and outdoor fireplace. The eat-in chef’s kitchen includes three refrigerators. One thing the 9,795-square-foot manse lacks is direct access to the nearby beach, which was reportedly one reason why investor Steve Cohen sold the home in 2013 to move a few doors down Further Lane.

Listings to watch

125 Mid Ocean Drive

$52 million

Shutterstock co-founder Jonathan Oringer has listed his modernist home in Bridgehampton. It has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a main suite with an office and its own terrace. The main level has floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the beach, and the rear of the home opens to 1,800 square feet of terrace space and an infinity pool. The 2.2-acre property includes 160 feet of ocean frontage. Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman and Michaela Keszler have the listing. Oringer purchased the 10,300-square-foot home in 2014 for $40 million.

81-82 South Midway Road

$15 million

A nearly three-century-old wood-shingled Colonial at 81-82 South Midway Road on Shelter Island has hit the market. The house was built around 1750 by George Havens, an early Shelter Island settler who named it Kemah, a Shinnecock word meaning “in the face of the wind,” according to the listing. The property is on 23 acres spanning two waterfront lots, offering 385 feet on Great Fresh Pond, 5.6 acres of meadow and 596 feet on Peconic Bay. The 3,000-square-foot home itself has six bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a wide brick fireplace. Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates has the listing.

113 Springy Banks Road

$975,000

Though far from the priciest listing to hit the South Fork market in the past month, this East Hampton house — dubbed Bioscleave House (Life-Span Extending Villa) — is certainly the most colorful. The kaleidoscopically hued home was designed by conceptual artist couple Madeline Gins and Shusaku Arakawa (protégés of the surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp) in keeping with their philosophy of “reversible destiny,” which, according to the New York Times, held that “buildings could be designed to increase mental and physical stimulation, which would, in turn, prolong life indefinitely.” In addition to the promise of immortality, the 2,700-square-foot, 52-color house also features four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a fireplace. Jose B. DosSantos of Brown Harris Stevens Hamptons has the listing.