Open Menu

CMBS loan for Chetrit’s 850 Third Avenue enters special servicing

Wells Fargo is the special servicer after the development firm faced imminent default

New York /
Jun.June 17, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chetrit Group principal Michael Chetrit and 850 Third Avenue (850thirdavenue)

Chetrit Group principal Michael Chetrit and 850 Third Avenue (850thirdavenue)

Chetrit Group’s $177.2 million CMBS loan on the firm’s 21-story office building at 850 Third Avenue is in special servicing after slipping dangerously close to default, the Commercial Observer reported.

The Midtown East property is the collateral behind the single-asset CMBS deal, known as NCMS 2018 850T, originated in July 2018, the publication reported. It was started on behalf of a joint venture led by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.

Natixis provided a $242 million loan for the property, while Paramount Group and Harbor Group International provided $100 million of mezzanine financing, the publication reported. Chetrit purchased the asset for $422 million from HNA in early 2019.

When the floating rate loan matures in July, its embedded extension options could push the maturity out until 2023. Wells Fargo is the special servicer on the transaction, the publication reported.

The 2018 debt package replaced $238 million in Morgan Stanley’s acquisition financing in March 2016, the publication reported. It was an effort to facilitate HNA and MHP Real Estate Services’ purchase for $436 million.

Only 57 percent of the building was occupied by the end of 2020, the publication reported. The year end for the previous year was 91 percent for 2019.

The building’s top tenant, Discovery Inc., vacated the property after its lease ended. Previously, the company leased 31.4 percent of the building’s square footage.

Read more

[CO] — Cordilia James




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Manhattan Office MarketOffice LeasingReal Estate Loans

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Crescent Real Estate chairman John Goff and Crescent Court (Crescent)
    Here’s what tenants pay at the Crescent mixed-use tower in Dallas
    Here’s what tenants pay at the Crescent mixed-use tower in Dallas
    Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and 300 Vesey Street, at far left (Brookfield)
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    525 Market Street, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Sephora CEO Martin Brok and Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf. (Getty, Keating Architecture)
    Here’s what tenants pay at 525 Market Street in San Fran
    Here’s what tenants pay at 525 Market Street in San Fran
    From left: Bain Capital Credit's David DesPrez, SKW's Ayush Kapahi and Danny Wrublin with 111 Wall Street (Google Maps, Getty, Chance Yeh)
    SKW Funding, Bain Capital in $1.3B JV for troubled debt
    SKW Funding, Bain Capital in $1.3B JV for troubled debt
    Hines chairman and CEO Jeff Hines with 609 Main in Houston, Texas (Hines)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Hines & CalPERS’ 609 Main
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Hines & CalPERS’ 609 Main
    Nightingale’s Eli Schwartz and 111 Wall Street (Google Maps, Nightgale)
    Nightingale, Wafra secure $500M loan package to revamp 111 Wall
    Nightingale, Wafra secure $500M loan package to revamp 111 Wall
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and 55 Hudson Yards (Getty, Godsfriendchuck/Wikimedia)
    Coinbase opening first NYC office at 55 Hudson Yards
    Coinbase opening first NYC office at 55 Hudson Yards
    Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Getty)
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.