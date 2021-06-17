After a legal battle that lasted nearly three years, Inwood’s first affordable housing project since the revival of the city’s controversial rezoning plan is moving ahead.

The 14-story development at 4790 Broadway, known as The Eliza, will feature 174 affordable housing units and a 20,000 square-foot public library upon its completion in 2023. Financed by the city as well as a $5 million grant from the Robin Hood Foundation, the project is expected to cost around $100 million altogether, the city said.

Units will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments affordable for households earning 60 percent of the area median income or below. Certain units will be reserved for those earning 30 percent AMI or less, while others will be assigned to the formerly homeless.

The Eliza is a product of an Inwood rezoning plan intended to bring thousands of new affordable housing units to the neighborhood as well as new residential and commercial development.

The City Council voted to approve the rezoning in 2018, but new developments were stalled for nearly three years amid local opposition. After a group of community activists filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that the rezoning would displace Black and Latino residents, a state judge nullified the rezoning in 2019. The de Blasio administration appealed that decision, and an appellate court ultimately reinstated the rezoning in 2020.

“It’s a good project in the wrong place,” said Paul Epstein, an Inwood resident and co-chair of Inwood Legal Action, one of the groups that opposed the rezoning.

Epstein’s group had advocated for a new library to be built at an alternative site, in order to keep the old library running for residents during construction. But after the rezoning was revived in 2020, the city moved forward with plans to build a new library, along with the affordable housing development, at its current location. A temporary library site will open nearby at 4857 Broadway for residents to drop off or pick up books.