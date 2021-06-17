As longtime host of NBC’s “Open House,” Sara Gore has toured through hundreds of luxury properties. Now she’ll also help clients buy and sell them.

The TV personality is joining Ryan Serhant’s brokerage as one of the few agents dealing with high-net-worth clients, she and Serhant told The Real Deal. Gore will handle properties asking $10 million or more, they said.

For the nationally syndicated “Open House,” Gore visits compelling homes throughout the U.S., in addition to other ventures that include a weekly podcast with filmmaker Matthew Miele.

Gore began studying for her real estate license last year, she said, and spoke with Serhant in the fall after interviewing him about the launch of his New York-based firm. The two have known each other for a decade, said Serhant, who has appeared on “Open House” over the years.

“I’ve always told her, ‘you’re in the luxury real estate space, you should get your real estate license,’” he said. Serhant added, “she always just sort of laughed.”

Now, Gore has that license. It was on her mind since college, when she worked part-time for luxury property manager Gregg Carolvich at two Lenox Hill co-ops. He encouraged her to pursue the idea.

“It’s always been there,” Gore said. “And honestly, the pandemic just gave me the opportunity of time.”

Serhant’s firm was a “natural fit,” she said, given it has an in-house film studio and emphasis on personal branding. “Where real estate and media meet, that’s something that I completely understand,” she said.

Gore isn’t giving up her TV career, and she’ll likely work on her new real estate business with a partner. She declined to name that person.

NBC signed off on the move, with a caveat. There will be a disclaimer on the screen whenever a Serhant property is featured on her show. A network spokesperson said Gore doesn’t choose the homes that appear on “Open House.”