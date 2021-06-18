Open Menu

Electra America JV nabs Roger hotel for $71M discount

$19M deal is one of the first for Electra-AKA partnership to invest in distressed hotels

New York /
Jun.June 18, 2021 10:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Roger New York hotel at 131 Madison Avenue, Larry Korman of AKA Hotel Residences and Joe Lubeck of Electra America (Google Maps, Getty, Electra)

The Roger New York hotel at 131 Madison Avenue, Larry Korman of AKA Hotel Residences and Joe Lubeck of Electra America (Google Maps, Getty, Electra)

Electra America Hospitality Group nabbed The Roger New York hotel for a hefty discount.

The joint venture between Electra America and luxury extended-stay firm AKA Hotel Residences snapped up the 193-room hotel at 131 Madison Ave. for $19 million. That’s $71 million less than what the hotel’s last buyer, LaSalle Hotel Properties, paid in 2010, Commercial Observer reported.

The seller in the transaction was Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which acquired ownership of LaSalle in 2018 through a $5.2 billion buyout.

Pebblebrook said proceeds from the sale could go toward reducing the company’s outstanding debt, as well as acquiring or investing in other hotel properties. The Roger, which has 23 years left on its ground lease, is closed until Spring 2022 for renovations, its website says.

The deal is one of the first for the Electra-AKA team’s distressed hotel venture. The team debuted a $500 million investment fund in February to pick up discounted hotels in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Toronto and London.

After the pandemic decimated the hospitality industry, New York’s hotel stock has seen several distressed properties trade hands and hundreds of others close entirely, Commercial Observer reported.

Mack Real Estate Group bought a portfolio of seven Manhattan hotels at auction for a more than 60 percent discount in May, the same month AllianceBernstein transferred the ground lease for FiDi’s Motel Hotel to lender Tribeca Associates. Katara Hospitality bought the ground lease for Chelsea’s Dream Downtown this month after the hotel’s owner defaulted on a $80 million loan.

The New York State Legislature passed a bill this month that would allow the conversion of distressed hotels into permanent affordable housing. The legislation is awaiting a signature from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Read more

[Commercial Observer] — Suzannah Cavanaugh




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
    NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
    NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Demir Sabanci and 41-47 West 57th Street (Sedesco, Google Maps)
    Sedesco seeks rezoning for new Billionaires’ Row skyscraper
    Sedesco seeks rezoning for new Billionaires’ Row skyscraper
    The grand reopening: As restrictions lift, CRE markets race toward recovery
    The grand reopening: As restrictions lift, CRE markets race toward recovery
    The grand reopening: As restrictions lift, CRE markets race toward recovery
    From left: Alvin Dworman, 155 East 55th Street, 65 West 55th Street, and 210 East 58th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Alvin Dworman Sells 3 Manhattan Buildings for $65M
    Alvin Dworman Sells 3 Manhattan Buildings for $65M
    Anita Durst and images of Chashama (Photos via Getty, Chashama)
    Durst-backed nonprofit puts startups into empty storefronts
    Durst-backed nonprofit puts startups into empty storefronts
    Berkshire Bank headquarters in 4 East 39th Street (Google Maps)
    Major FiDi landlord resigns as bank chairman after stock windfall
    Major FiDi landlord resigns as bank chairman after stock windfall
    Nationally, just under one-third of office workers have returned to the office spaces they occupied before the pandemic. (iStock)
    Employers face uphill battle luring staff back to the office
    Employers face uphill battle luring staff back to the office
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.