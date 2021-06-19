Open Menu

Here are the countries most at risk of a housing bubble

Those that made top 10 list have high price-to-rent and price-to-income ratios

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 19, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sweden is one of the countries most at risk (Getty)

Sweden is one of the countries most at risk (Getty)

The pandemic slammed the brakes on housing markets worldwide…but only for a moment.

Sales rebounded across the globe, and are now accelerating so fast that housing bubble concern is back.

New Zealand, Canada and Sweden are most at risk, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. It crunched housing market data from the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Bloomberg came up with a top 10 list.

Many of the countries have price-to-rent and price-to-income ratios well above the historical average. Some Canadian cities have even seen year-over-year price growth of more than 30 percent.

The United States, which has had sky-high housing prices, clocked in at No. 7 on the list.

Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and France were also included.

Pricing across the member countries hit a record in the third quarter of 2020. Now, when averaging the price-to-income and price-to-rent statistics across the 38 member states, unaffordability surpassed 2008 levels at the end of 2020.

“A cocktail of ingredients is sending house prices to unprecedented levels worldwide,” Bloomberg’s Niraj Shah wrote in a report. “Record low interest rates, unparalleled fiscal stimulus, lockdown savings ready to be used as deposits, limited housing stock, and expectations of a robust recovery in the global economy are all contributing.”

Shah added that there is likely to be cooling in the future rather than a sharper collapse.

Japan and Italy were the only countries in which the current price-to-rent and price-to-income ratios are below the historical average.

[Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Home PricesHousing BubbleHousing Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Millions of homeowners remain vulnerable as forbearance winds down
    Millions of homeowners remain vulnerable as forbearance winds down
    Millions of homeowners remain vulnerable as forbearance winds down
    Confidence is lowest in the Northeast and Midwest, at 73 and 70. (iStock)
    Homebuilder sentiment slides to 10-month low in June
    Homebuilder sentiment slides to 10-month low in June
    Last year more people relocated to ZIP codes with lower home values and more space. (Getty)
    Long-distance movers found cheaper and larger homes in 2020
    Long-distance movers found cheaper and larger homes in 2020
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Getty)
    Traders eye Fed pullback on mortgage bonds
    Traders eye Fed pullback on mortgage bonds
    John Helm of RET Ventures
    Venture capital fund closes fund to invest in “rent tech”
    Venture capital fund closes fund to invest in “rent tech”
    (iStock)
    Chinese developers find buyers for bonds, despite some defaults and specter of further regulation
    Chinese developers find buyers for bonds, despite some defaults and specter of further regulation
    Twenty-five percent of all sales were all-cash deals in April, up from 15 percent from a year ago (iStock)
    All-cash home sales are on the up
    All-cash home sales are on the up
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    North Fork home inventory can’t meet demand
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.