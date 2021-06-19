Open Menu

San Francisco’s priciest listing is Cow Hollow spec mansion asking $46M

Builder, Troon Pacific, develops high-end homes in the area

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 19, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Developer Troon Pacific CEO Gregory Malin with the home (Compass, Troon Pacific)

A spec home in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood is on the market for $46 million, making it one of the city’s priciest listings ever.

Developer Troon Pacific is behind the roughly 12,200-square-foot home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The modernist-influenced home sits on a triple-wide lot with views of San Francisco Bay stretching from the Golden Gate Bridge to Alcatraz.

The house is mostly stone, wood, stucco, glass, and concrete. The two-story atrium entrance has a 19-foot-tall motorized entry door and a floating staircase leading all the way to the roof.

It has six bedrooms and spans three stories with a rooftop garden and deck. Solar panels provide about 28 percent of the home’s energy. The back yard includes a small patio and lap pool.

Troon Pacific listed another spec home in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood in 2018 with a similar ask — $45 million. The home sold last March for $27 million. CEO Gregory Malin called that price “disappointing.”

“At that point in time, I just thought the right move was to take the opportunity I had in hand when I didn’t know what the world was going to look like,” he said.

The company is big on luxury tech and includes state-of-the-art air filtration systems in many of its projects, as well as high-tech security systems.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    San Francisco

