Open Menu

Home invasion: Vrbo aims to poach listings from Airbnb as summer heats up

Both firms duke it out with programs to attract hosts amid scarce supply

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 20, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo Illustration of Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and Vrbo CEO Jeff Hurst (Getty)

Photo Illustration of Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and Vrbo CEO Jeff Hurst (Getty)

Vacation rental platforms are pulling out all the stops to bring in listings — and they’re also directly going after each other’s hosts.

Two of the leading U.S. firms — Airbnb and Expedia’s Vrbo — launched programs to make listing easier for owners amid a shortage of available rental properties, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In March, Vrbo launched its Fast Start program that allows property owners to more easily transfer their Airbnb ratings onto Vrbo, pitching hosts on the advantages of listing on multiple platforms. The company said the program has already brought in thousands of new listings.

Market leader Airbnb said in May that it slashed the number of steps for an owner to list a property from several dozen to just 10 and claims it has added more than 100 upgrades to its website. It’s also offering one-on-one consultations for hosts.

Demand for short-term rentals has surged as pandemic restrictions are lifted and the U.S. enters the warm summer months. Demand was up 5.4 percent in April from two years prior and up 66.4 percent last last year, according to AirDNA, which tracks short-term rentals.

April’s 61.6 percent occupancy was the highest ever for that month. Average daily rates were up 20 percent from 2019 to $245.

The shortage of listings is due to several factors beyond the spike in demand. Guests generally are booking longer stays and more owners are delisting their properties to use themselves.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Coronavirushospitalityshort term rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Confidence is lowest in the Northeast and Midwest, at 73 and 70. (iStock)
    Homebuilder sentiment slides to 10-month low in June
    Homebuilder sentiment slides to 10-month low in June
    The Savoy Hotel in London, UK in 1980 (Getty)
    UK hospitality employers could cut half a million jobs
    UK hospitality employers could cut half a million jobs
    The commercial market was hit hard by the pandemic, and property tax revenue is expected to fall 5 percent. (iStock)
    Tax bills show how much Covid devalued NYC real estate
    Tax bills show how much Covid devalued NYC real estate
    Employers project 62 percent of workers will come back to Manhattan offices in September (iStock)
    Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey
    Over 60% of Manhattan office workers will return in September: survey
    B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
    B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
    B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
    (iStock)
    NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches
    NY’s rent relief program launches, with glitches
    The colorful Prizm Outlet in Nevada. (Prizm Outlet via Facebook)
    Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
    Mall short-sellers see a big payout from Nevada mall auction
    What is the future of Times Square?
    What is the future of Times Square?
    What is the future of Times Square?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.