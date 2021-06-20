Open Menu

Kilroy Realty buying Indeed Tower in Austin for $580M

Trammell Crow completed work on city’s tallest building in May

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 20, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Kilroy and the Indeed Tower (Getty, Page Southerland Page)

John Kilroy and the Indeed Tower (Getty, Page Southerland Page)

Kilroy Realty’s first buy in Austin is a big one.

The firm is in contract to pay $580 million for the newly completed Indeed Tower, according to the Austin Business Journal. The deal for the 730,000-square-foot tower would be the priciest office transaction in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Trammell Crow developed the 36-story building at 200 W. Sixth Street., which stands as Austin’s tallest and largest. Work was completed last month. The building occupies a full city block in the central business district and includes 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Austin is drawing real estate investors, in part because of the city’s growing tech economy. Tishman Speyer made its first push into the city in February with a $150 million office purchase.

Kilroy said Indeed Tower is 57 percent leased, primarily to Indeed Inc., the job listing behemoth. The firm has the top 10 floors through 2034, according to the report.

Other tenants include the law firm Vinson & Elkins, Heritage Title, and Brown Advisory. The Teachers Retirement System of Texas signed a 100,000-square-foot lease at the tower in 2019, but backed out in February 2020.

The Indeed Tower deal is Kilroy’s second major transaction of the year. In March, it agreed to the $1 billion sale of a Dropbox-leased San Francisco office complex.

[ABJ] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Austinoffice marketOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Josh Baumgarten (left) and Adam Schwartz, co-CEOs and co-Chief Investment Officers of Angelo Gordon with 2 Huntington Quadrangle, Melville, 6 and 8 Corporate Center Drive in Melville (Angelo Gordon, We're Group)
    Angelo Gordon, We’re Group score $350M refi for Long Island offices
    Angelo Gordon, We’re Group score $350M refi for Long Island offices
    Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and 300 Vesey Street, at far left (Brookfield)
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    Mack-Cali Realty CEO Mahbod Nia and River Centre in Red Bank (Mack-Cali)
    Mack-Cali offloads Red Bank office complex for $84M
    Mack-Cali offloads Red Bank office complex for $84M
    Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Getty)
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Getty, Sl Green)
    SL Green shareholders cry foul on CEO bonus
    SL Green shareholders cry foul on CEO bonus
    The commercial market was hit hard by the pandemic, and property tax revenue is expected to fall 5 percent. (iStock)
    Tax bills show how much Covid devalued NYC real estate
    Tax bills show how much Covid devalued NYC real estate
    Richard Segal of Seavest Investment Group, David Marx of Marx Development Group and 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn (Photos via Seavest Investment Group, Marx Development Group and VRMNY)
    Westchester firm buys $54M Brooklyn medical building
    Westchester firm buys $54M Brooklyn medical building
    Leisure and hospitality led job gains in May as employers hired 559,000 people last month, more than double the month prior. (iStock)
    Economic recovery quickens from crawling to merely slow
    Economic recovery quickens from crawling to merely slow
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.