Open Menu

Atlantic Health System commits to 533K sf in Morris County

Long-term deal adds 32,000 sf to company’s footprint

Tri-State /
Jun.June 22, 2021 04:30 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An aerial of the properties and a close up of 465 South Street, Morris Township (Google Maps)

An aerial of the properties and a close up of 465 South Street, Morris Township (Google Maps)

Atlantic Health System inked long-term lease renewals totaling 533,000 square feet in three New Jersey office buildings.

The nonprofit private healthcare company, which operates hospitals and healthcare facilities in New Jersey, houses its corporate headquarters and some medical offices at 435, 465 and 475 South Street in Morris Township, about a mile from the company’s Morristown Medical Center. The lease includes a 32,000-square-foot expansion at 465 South Street.

Read more

A Colliers International team led by Bryn Cinque and James Bailey represented Atlantic Health System in the transaction.

The major lease is an encouraging sign for an office market whose future has been thrown into question by the pandemic-driven shift to remote work. The Garden State’s office availability rate in the first quarter climbed to 21.6 percent, up 4 percentage points from the same time last year, according to a report from Avison Young New Jersey.

Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital acquired the office buildings mostly occupied by Atlantic Health System for about $138 million in 2018, according to public records. Harrison Street declined to comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office markettri-state weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The New Jersey campus (Getty, JLL)
    H.I.G., Lincoln Equities land $76M loan for NJ life sciences campus
    H.I.G., Lincoln Equities land $76M loan for NJ life sciences campus
    John Kilroy and the Indeed Tower (Getty, Page Southerland Page)
    Kilroy Realty buying Indeed Tower in Austin for $580M
    Kilroy Realty buying Indeed Tower in Austin for $580M
    Jordan Slone of Harbor Group and The Henry at 1 Crystal Hill Drive (Harbor Group)
    Harbor Group pays $54M for Rockland County apartment complex
    Harbor Group pays $54M for Rockland County apartment complex
    Josh Baumgarten (left) and Adam Schwartz, co-CEOs and co-Chief Investment Officers of Angelo Gordon with 2 Huntington Quadrangle, Melville, 6 and 8 Corporate Center Drive in Melville (Angelo Gordon, We're Group)
    Angelo Gordon, We’re Group score $350M refi for Long Island offices
    Angelo Gordon, We’re Group score $350M refi for Long Island offices
    Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and 300 Vesey Street, at far left (Brookfield)
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    Brookfield scores $224M refi on Battery Park office tower
    Fair Housing Justice Center President Bernhard Blythe and Eastchester (Blythe Designs, Getty)
    Discrimination suit prompts suburb to change Section 8 housing policy
    Discrimination suit prompts suburb to change Section 8 housing policy
    Mack-Cali Realty CEO Mahbod Nia and River Centre in Red Bank (Mack-Cali)
    Mack-Cali offloads Red Bank office complex for $84M
    Mack-Cali offloads Red Bank office complex for $84M
    Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Getty)
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    Pandemic squeeze forces Abu Dhabi fund to reassess real estate exposure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.