Open Menu

Industrial, multifamily, retail sales punctuated midsize deals last week

East Williamsburg and Hunts Point proved popular destinations for industrial buyers

New York /
Jun.June 22, 2021 08:30 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1301 Metropolitan Avenue and 151 East 90th Street (Google Maps)

1301 Metropolitan Avenue and 151 East 90th Street (Google Maps)

Mid-market investment sales last week were marked by industrial properties and large companies — Vornado Realty Trust and Innovo Property Group.

Two of the five sales in the $10 million to $30 million range were in Manhattan, continuing a trend of the borough having the most sales on the weekly list.

The five deals fetched a total of $70 million. Here are more details of sales recorded in the middle of the investment market during the third week of June.

1. J&R Acquisitions picked up a 70,000-square-foot industrial parcel with a 15,000-square-foot warehouse at 1301 Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg for $18.2 million. The seller was Peabody Webster Holdings. Crain’s first reported the deal. J&R recently sold a nearly 400,000-square-foot warehouse in Maspeth to industrial giant Prologis for $42.7 million.

2. Anthony Ventura acquired a 38,500-square-foot multifamily building with 43 units at 151 East 90th Street in Carnegie Hill for $15 million via 151 E 90 LLC. The seller was Rosedale Management, making it the third midsized multifamily building the company has sold in as many weeks. The three sales totaled $50 million.

Read more

3. SJS Management sold a 37,000-square-foot retail building at 39-20 Bell Boulevard in Bayside for $14.3 million. The buyer was limited liability company Bell Success.

4. Limited liability company Double E Realty sold a 14,700-square-foot, mixed-use building at 45 West 55th Street in in Midtown for $12.25 million. The buyer was limited liability company Dreamaps Estate NY.

5. Innovo Property Group purchased a portion of an industrial development site at 155 Tiffany Street in Hunts Point for $10 million. The firm plans to expand an existing structure to create a 340,000-square-foot warehouse. The seller was Vornado Realty Trust.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentIndustrial Real EstateInvestment Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    BLDG Management founder Lloyd Goldman (iStock)
    BLDG plans 800K-sf tower in Long Island City
    BLDG plans 800K-sf tower in Long Island City
    Gary Barnett and Jay and Stuart Podolsky in front of 1645 First Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Gary Barnett site has one problem: the Podolsky brothers
    Gary Barnett site has one problem: the Podolsky brothers
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Renderings of The Eliza Apartments at the Redeveloped Inwood Library (New York Housing Conference)
    Inwood affordable housing project moves forward after rezoning fight
    Inwood affordable housing project moves forward after rezoning fight
    Demir Sabanci and 41-47 West 57th Street (Sedesco, Google Maps)
    Sedesco seeks rezoning for new Billionaires’ Row skyscraper
    Sedesco seeks rezoning for new Billionaires’ Row skyscraper
    611 St. Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY (Getty)
    Workforce Housing Group solar deal will also pay for broadband
    Workforce Housing Group solar deal will also pay for broadband
    Hudson Yards (iStock)
    EB-5 program set to expire at the end of June
    EB-5 program set to expire at the end of June
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.