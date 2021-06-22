Open Menu

Shoppers World to debut in Long Island at former Century 21 site

Discount chain opening in Valley Stream’s Green Acres Mall

New York /
Jun.June 22, 2021 05:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shoppers World CEO Sam Dushey with an aerial shot of Green Acres Mall (Shoppers World, Macerich)

Shoppers World CEO Sam Dushey with an aerial shot of Green Acres Mall (Shoppers World, Macerich)

A discount department store is moving into bankrupt retailer Century 21’s former Long Island space.

Shoppers World, a national department store chain with approximately 40 locations, plans to open its first Long Island store in the 73,000-square-foot, two-level space in the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, Newsday reported.

Operated by the Dushey family, Shoppers World is in 13 states including New York, where it has four stores in Brooklyn and one in Queens.

Read more

As brick-and-mortar retailers struggle to compete with e-commerce, navigate the pandemic and keep up with changing consumer habits, the Green Acres Mall has lost four department stores — Kohls, J.C. Penney, Century 21 and Sears — since 2019.

Still, some retailers — discounters and dollar stores in particular — are opening new locations. Shoppers World will not be the only new department store in the Green Acres Mall. International fast-fashion retailer Primark is also opening its first Long Island store there, in the former J.C. Penney space.

[Newsday] — Alexandra White

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estatelong islandnassau countyRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Huge home headache hassles North Fork locals
Huge home headache hassles North Fork locals
Huge home headache hassles North Fork locals
Robert Roche, Ben Kohn and Adam Hochfelder (Getty, WikiMedia / Roche)
Entity linked to shuttered Playboy Club New York files for bankruptcy
Entity linked to shuttered Playboy Club New York files for bankruptcy
42 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
The unsellables: Even in a hot market, these Hamptons homes don’t move
The unsellables: Even in a hot market, these Hamptons homes don’t move
With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
Josh Baumgarten (left) and Adam Schwartz, co-CEOs and co-Chief Investment Officers of Angelo Gordon with 2 Huntington Quadrangle, Melville, 6 and 8 Corporate Center Drive in Melville (Angelo Gordon, We're Group)
Angelo Gordon, We’re Group score $350M refi for Long Island offices
Angelo Gordon, We’re Group score $350M refi for Long Island offices
NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
The Roger New York hotel at 131 Madison Avenue, Larry Korman of AKA Hotel Residences and Joe Lubeck of Electra America (Google Maps, Getty, Electra)
Electra America JV nabs Roger hotel for $71M discount
Electra America JV nabs Roger hotel for $71M discount
Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.