A discount department store is moving into bankrupt retailer Century 21’s former Long Island space.

Shoppers World, a national department store chain with approximately 40 locations, plans to open its first Long Island store in the 73,000-square-foot, two-level space in the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, Newsday reported.

Operated by the Dushey family, Shoppers World is in 13 states including New York, where it has four stores in Brooklyn and one in Queens.

As brick-and-mortar retailers struggle to compete with e-commerce, navigate the pandemic and keep up with changing consumer habits, the Green Acres Mall has lost four department stores — Kohls, J.C. Penney, Century 21 and Sears — since 2019.

Still, some retailers — discounters and dollar stores in particular — are opening new locations. Shoppers World will not be the only new department store in the Green Acres Mall. International fast-fashion retailer Primark is also opening its first Long Island store there, in the former J.C. Penney space.

[Newsday] — Alexandra White