Open Menu

Harbor Group, Cammeby’s team up on $1B NJ apartment buy

5,300-unit portfolio is spread across 41 Garden State properties

Tri-State /
Jun.June 23, 2021 03:55 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Harbor Group’s Jordan Slone (right) and Cammeby's International founder Rubin Schron (iStock)

Harbor Group’s Jordan Slone (right) and Cammeby’s International founder Rubin Schron (iStock)

Harbor Group and Cammeby’s International are set to ink one of the biggest New Jersey apartment deals in recent memory.

The two investors are in contract to buy a portfolio of 5,300 units for more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the transaction told The Real Deal.

The apartments are spread across 41 properties in the northern and central parts of the Garden State.

The apartments are mostly Class B properties with an average age of 50 years. The new buyers plan to make capital improvements and boost rents in New Jersey markets with long track records of strong demand, according to sources.

Representatives for Harbor Group and Cammeby’s could not be immediately reached for comment.

The seller, a private family, listed the portfolio with an Eastdil Secured team of Gary Phillips, Will Silverman and Jeff Organisciak. A representative for Eastdil declined to comment.

Harbor Group, run by CEO Jordan Slone, is on a buying spree. The Norfolk, Virginia-based firm recently paid $54 million for an apartment complex in Rockland County, in addition to an $81 million buy in Boca Raton and a $47 million purchase in Pomona, California.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Cammebys Group Internationalharbor group internationalNew Jersey

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Suburban homebuying frenzy rages on even as NYC reopens
    Suburban homebuying frenzy rages on even as NYC reopens
    Suburban homebuying frenzy rages on even as NYC reopens
    Jordan Slone of Harbor Group and The Henry at 1 Crystal Hill Drive (Harbor Group)
    Harbor Group pays $54M for Rockland County apartment complex
    Harbor Group pays $54M for Rockland County apartment complex
    Mack-Cali Realty CEO Mahbod Nia and River Centre in Red Bank (Mack-Cali)
    Mack-Cali offloads Red Bank office complex for $84M
    Mack-Cali offloads Red Bank office complex for $84M
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Woodbridge Corporate Park at 485 US-1, Iselin, NJ (KBS, Google Maps)
    New Jersey office park sells for $88M
    New Jersey office park sells for $88M
    Volkswagen executive Johan Van de Nysschen and his Hoboken townhouse. (Getty, Brown Harris Stevens New Jersey)
    Volkswagen exec gets record $5.25M for Hoboken townhouse
    Volkswagen exec gets record $5.25M for Hoboken townhouse
    A rendering of The Pinnacle (Kislak)
    Luxury rental complex in Fort Lee sells for $55M
    Luxury rental complex in Fort Lee sells for $55M
    Gloria Gaynor (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Gloria Gaynor lists longtime suburban NJ home
    Gloria Gaynor lists longtime suburban NJ home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.