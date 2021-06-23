Open Menu

Mall landlords turn to pop-up stores to boost revenue

High vacancies have forced owners to court temporary tenants with cheaper rents, flexible terms

National /
Jun.June 23, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)

(Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)

Retailers aren’t the only ones working their way back from the ravages of the pandemic. Mall landlords have been decimated, and many are now courting temporary tenants, pushing the pop-up stores to boost revenue and fill space.

Mall operators on Long Island and across the nation are trying to entice retailers with cheaper rents — sometimes a few months free — and flexible lease terms, according to Newsday.

The pop-up stores are considered a low-risk choice to bring in revenue, while also increasing foot traffic and buzz to the shopping center, even if only for a few months.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, which has 36 shopping centers including two on Long Island, has filled some of its vacant space with short-term leases. Typically, these deals account for 4 to 5 percent of its overall portfolio but as of March 31, that figure rose to 8.5 percent, according to the report.

Read more

But it’s not just mom-and-pop owners and budding entrepreneurs taking short-term leases. Pop-ups are also being tested by large retailers like Bloomingdale’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, which both have temporary locations at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, New York.

Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns 100 shopping centers nationwide, began offering two months of free rent to tenants who want to lease space for a few months in its East Coast shopping centers, according to the report. Federal Realty malls have inked leases for 68 new pop-ups with some tenants only leasing space for a few months. That compares to a typical five-year permanent lease at a Federal Realty mall and at least one year for a temporary lease before the pandemic.

As it did to most malls, the pandemic accelerated the number of vacant retail spaces at Federal Realty properties, the retail REIT said in its first-quarter earnings statement.

[Newsday] — Alexandra White

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateRetail Real Estateshopping malls

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of Tishman Speyer Properties President Rob Speyer and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt (iStock, Getty)
Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
Sure We Can has tried to purchase the property in the past (Facebook via Sure We Can, Getty)
Lifeline for canners needs city’s help to buy redemption center site
Lifeline for canners needs city’s help to buy redemption center site
Shoppers World CEO Sam Dushey with an aerial shot of Green Acres Mall (Shoppers World, Macerich)
Shoppers World to debut in Long Island at former Century 21 site
Shoppers World to debut in Long Island at former Century 21 site
Robert Roche, Ben Kohn and Adam Hochfelder (Getty, WikiMedia / Roche)
Entity linked to shuttered Playboy Club New York files for bankruptcy
Entity linked to shuttered Playboy Club New York files for bankruptcy
With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
With major financial choices to make, Newmark receives $850M infusion
NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
NYC’s office sublease surge slows as tenants move to reoccupy space
The Roger New York hotel at 131 Madison Avenue, Larry Korman of AKA Hotel Residences and Joe Lubeck of Electra America (Google Maps, Getty, Electra)
Electra America JV nabs Roger hotel for $71M discount
Electra America JV nabs Roger hotel for $71M discount
Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.