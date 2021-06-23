Miki Naftali doesn’t buy that New York City is dead. He buys apartment buildings.

The Naftali Group picked up a multifamily building at 215 West 84th Street on the Upper West Side for $71 million, the Commercial Observer reported. The building spans 100,000 square feet and has 128 units.

The private real estate firm financed its purchase with a $46 million loan — 65 percent of the purchase price — reportedly provided by an undisclosed global investment bank. The seller was Eagle Court.

The deal, which closed more than a week ago, is the latest by Naftali, who publicly opined on the future of the city by hanging a billboard of a defiant Jerry Seinfield op-ed at one of his condo projects.

The developer is also working on a pair of apartment buildings at 480 and 490 Kent Avenue on the Williamsburg waterfront with more than 485,000 square feet and 431 units between them.

More recently, Naftali secured $102.7 million to construct a condo project at 1165 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side. The 13-story building will have just 12 units.

[CO] — Orion Jones