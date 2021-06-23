Open Menu

Naftali Group picks up UWS apartments for $71M

Acquisition is firm’s third substantial post-pandemic deal

New York /
Jun.June 23, 2021 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
215 West 84th Street and Miki Naftali (Google Maps, Getty)

215 West 84th Street and Miki Naftali (Google Maps, Getty)

Miki Naftali doesn’t buy that New York City is dead. He buys apartment buildings.

The Naftali Group picked up a multifamily building at 215 West 84th Street on the Upper West Side for $71 million, the Commercial Observer reported. The building spans 100,000 square feet and has 128 units.

The private real estate firm financed its purchase with a $46 million loan — 65 percent of the purchase price — reportedly provided by an undisclosed global investment bank. The seller was Eagle Court.

The deal, which closed more than a week ago, is the latest by Naftali, who publicly opined on the future of the city by hanging a billboard of a defiant Jerry Seinfield op-ed at one of his condo projects.

The developer is also working on a pair of apartment buildings at 480 and 490 Kent Avenue on the Williamsburg waterfront with more than 485,000 square feet and 431 units between them.

More recently, Naftali secured $102.7 million to construct a condo project at 1165 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side. The 13-story building will have just 12 units.

[CO] — Orion Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Multifamily Marketnaftali groupupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    AIMCO CEO Terry Considine and 240 West 73rd Street (Photos via Google Maps, Colorado Christian University)
    Aimco looks to sell Manhattan multifamily portfolio for $250M
    Aimco looks to sell Manhattan multifamily portfolio for $250M
    Jordan Slone of Harbor Group and The Henry at 1 Crystal Hill Drive (Harbor Group)
    Harbor Group pays $54M for Rockland County apartment complex
    Harbor Group pays $54M for Rockland County apartment complex
    A rendering of the project and Nicole Kushner Meyer (Kushner)
    All in on Miami: Kushner pays $21M for Miami apartment tower site
    All in on Miami: Kushner pays $21M for Miami apartment tower site
    322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx and Martin Nussbaum of Slate Property Group and Scale Lending (Google Maps, Slate)
    Bronx multifamily development gets $63M loan
    Bronx multifamily development gets $63M loan
    Jorge, Jon Paul and Nick Pérez (Photos by Studio Scrivo)
    Related Group’s condo kings expand their realm
    Related Group’s condo kings expand their realm
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.