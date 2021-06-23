Port Authority inks deal to bring $145M cargo hub to JFK

A massive cargo facility is en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport — scheduled arrival, 2023.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey signed a long-term lease with Aeroterm to develop the $145 million, 350,000-square-foot facility on more than 26 acres.

It will be the first such facility built at JFK in two decades and is part of a larger plan by the Cuomo administration to improve the airport complex.

Aeroterm will demolish two existing facilities and build a much larger one, including a temperature-controlled area for handling pharmaceutical products. The facility will be able to handle three modern air cargo freighters at once. It will also have 50 dock doors.

About 1.2 million tons of cargo were processed last year at JFK, ranking it among the top seven airports nationwide, according to the Port Authority.

“Throughout the pandemic, JFK has shown its importance and resilience as one of the nation’s most in-demand cargo centers,” said Rick Cotton, the bi-state agency’s executive director, in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $13 billion plan to modernize John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2018. It includes two new international terminals that will add 4 million square feet to the airport’s north and south sides, increasing the hub’s capacity by 15 million passengers annually.