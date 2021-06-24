Open Menu

Biden ousts Fannie, Freddie overseer, leaving firms in gov’t hands

The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled the FHFA’s structure unconstitutional

National /
Jun.June 24, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark Calabria and Sandra Thompson (Getty, FHFA)

Mark Calabria and Sandra Thompson (Getty, FHFA)

Investors who bet that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would soon be privatized have another thing coming.

The Biden administration ousted the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court ruled that its current structure is unconstitutional, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The move will allow Biden to replace Trump-appointee Mark Calabria with his own pick to oversee Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which the agency regulates. Deputy director and longtime FHFA official Sandra Thompson will serve as acting director until the Senate confirms a full-time replacement, the Journal reported.

The move suggests that the federal government’s conservatorship over the mortgage giants, implemented during the financial crisis, won’t be terminated anytime soon.

“I respect the Supreme Court’s decision and the authority of the president to remove the Federal Housing Finance Agency director,” Mr. Calabria said in a statement. “I wish my successor all the best in fixing the remaining flaws of the housing finance system.”

Calabria, whose term was set to expire in 2024, had pushed to end government control over the firms. His replacement is expected to be “an appointee who reflects the administration’s values,” according to a White House official.

Read more

Biden’s approach will reportedly include using the companies to address key policy priorities, such as closing the racial homeownership gap.

“A Biden-led FHFA will focus instead on how the [government-sponsored enterprises] can actually support the nation’s housing needs,” an Obama administration housing adviser told the Journal.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court also rejected most claims by a group of investors who challenged a decision to channel the firms’ profits to the Treasury Department.

[WSJ] — Cordilia James




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    fannie maefreddie macPoliticsReal Estate Investment

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: RGB chair David Reiss, tenant board member Leah Goodridge and RSA's Joe Strasburg
    Rent board grants six-month rent freeze, then 1.5% hike
    Rent board grants six-month rent freeze, then 1.5% hike
    From left: Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Eric Adams, Scott Stringer and Kathryn Garcia (Getty, iStock)
    Eric Adams leads mayor’s race after initial ballot count
    Eric Adams leads mayor’s race after initial ballot count
    Huge home headache hassles North Fork locals
    Huge home headache hassles North Fork locals
    Huge home headache hassles North Fork locals
    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Getty)
    JPMorgan invests in private-label mortgage platform
    JPMorgan invests in private-label mortgage platform
    NewPoint Real Estate Capital CEO David Brickman (Photo via Freddie Mac)
    Former Freddie Mac CEO’s new lending platform is here
    Former Freddie Mac CEO’s new lending platform is here
    Dianne Morales
    WATCH: Dianne Morales on what progressives want from real estate
    WATCH: Dianne Morales on what progressives want from real estate
    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Amazon's Jeff Bezos are backing the startup (Getty, Arrived)
    Bezos-backed Arrived Homes is latest startup to expand real estate investment
    Bezos-backed Arrived Homes is latest startup to expand real estate investment
    Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley (Getty/iStock, Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Real estate looks like a winner in mayor’s race
    Real estate looks like a winner in mayor’s race
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.