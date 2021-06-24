Open Menu

Rare vintage: Long Island’s oldest winery hits the market

84-acre Castello di Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue is asking $6.5M

Tri-State /
Jun.June 24, 2021 11:46 AM
TRD Staff
Winery owner Giovanni Borghese (Facebook via Borghese Vineyard)

After abandoning a partial sale in March, this long-running North Fork vineyard is hoping to attract a wine aficionado with deep pockets.

The 84-acre Castello di Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue, the first winery on Long Island, is for sale for $6.5 million, Newsday reported.

Owner Giovanni Borghese originally placed a 60-acre portion of the vineyard on the market for $3.7 million in January, but pulled the listing two months later, reasoning that it was best not to break apart the property.

“I think it’s important to the farm’s historic significance — it being the first vineyard on Long Island — that this is the way it should be taken to its 50th year,” Borghese told Newsday, referring to its upcoming semi-centennial in 2023.

The listing includes the property’s tasting room, a household dating back to the 1680s, winemaking facilities and detached barns from the 19th century.

Read more

The new owner can grow more than just grapes, Borghese told the publication, and interest has been bubbling since January, listing agent Joseph DiVello of Century 21/Albertson Realty added.

“There’s never been a higher demand for farmland on the North Fork than right now, and there aren’t many viable farms left,” DiVello said.

[Newsday] — Cordilia James




