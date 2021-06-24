The Real Estate Board of New York selected CoreLogic’s Trestle as its data syndication management tool to send its syndicated feed of home listing feed data to approved vendors and Residential Listing Service members, it announced in an email Thursday.

All RLS vendors and members with a direct feed from the RLS will be required to migrate to the new syndication tool starting July 6.

REBNY declined to provide details about how the selection process worked or why they selected CoreLogic for the job. They also declined to comment about how much the partnership would cost.

Still, the announcement comes merely weeks after REBNY announced it would charge consumer-facing portals $3,000 a year for its RLS, citing a need to offset building and maintenance costs.

The new system aims to help brokers manage all data requests and distribution on behalf of its firm, all in one place.

Firms that need direct access to feeds like IDX, VOW and Broker Exclusive must make an appointment with the RLS to migrate over to Trestle. Those who already have a direct RLS feed will hear from REBNY on July 6.

REBNY will reach out to all other firms in October after it finishes onboarding all vendors and direct feeds, it said in the announcement.

CoreLogic is the latest company with which REBNY has reached agreements to work together. Recent reports suggested that the trade organization would work with CoStar’s Homesnap to build its public-facing portal. It was supposed to launch early this year, but REBNY has since declined to comment about the deal.

CoreLogic and Homesnap did not respond in time to requests to comment.