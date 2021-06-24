Open Menu

Target is coming to Long Island City

Retailer to lease 31K sq ft in LIC office tower One Court Square

New York /
Jun.June 24, 2021 08:00 AM
By Alexandra White | Research By Keith Larsen
One Court Square tower in Long Island City (Getty)

Long Island City is getting its first Target store.

The private equity fund Savanna will lease 31,000 square feet of space at the bottom of its 53-story One Court Square office tower to the retail chain. The new store will occupy both the ground and second floors.

It will be the seventh Target location in Queens.

The tower is the first office-and-retail building in Long Island City after a decade of residential development and industrial-to-office building conversions redeveloped the neighborhood.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Target to One Court Square,” said Brian Reiver, managing director at Savanna in a statement. “The transaction establishes a true anchor retailer that further validates One Court Square as the center of Long Island City.”

Cable company Altice has been headquartered in the building since 2017, after CitiGroup, the previous tenant and owner, left the building.

Savanna is currently working on completing an $880 million recapitalization plan to transform the 1.5 million square foot building.

Jeff Howard and Ben Weiner of RIPCO Real Estate represented Target in the transaction, while Steve Baker and Daniyel Cohen of Winick Realty Group represented Savanna.

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.