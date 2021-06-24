Open Menu

Witnick, Namdar, Gorjian buy 30 East 14th Street for $23.5M

West Village apartment building was at the center of two lawsuits

New York /
Jun.June 24, 2021 06:50 PM
By Alexandra White | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
30 East 14th Street (Google Maps)

30 East 14th Street (Google Maps)

The Dushey Family, who own the discount chain store Shoppers World, and the Dadon Family have sold a 20-unit apartment building in the West Village for $23.5 million.

The buyer is Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group, who took 60 percent, 30 percent and 10 percent ownership stakes in the building, respectively. They did not respond to requests for comment.

Long Island–based Namdar is best known for owning malls, having quietly assembled a huge portfolio of them across the country — some of them not in the best shape.

Read more

The West Village property, at 30 East 14th Street, is a walk-up apartment building above two commercial storefronts — GameStop and T-Mobile. It was purchased for $3 million in 1990 by Sion Dadon from Jack Dushey. The property was managed by the Jenel Management Corporation, which is owned and operated by the Dushey family. Samuel J. Dushey and David Dushey had a collective 10 percent ownership in the East 14th Street address.

The 20,901-square-foot property has been the subject of multiple lawsuits. In 2018, Triumph Property Group sued Sion Dadon’s son Shaul Dadon for allegedly stealing commissions from the brokerage. The brokerage firm was hired by Sion Dadon to market the West Village property; Shaul Dadon worked at Triumph Property Group as an agent.

A month later, Shaul Dadon sued his father for allegedly terminating his employment at Dadon Realty in retaliation for Shaul’s siding with his mother, Hana Dadon, in his parents’ divorce. Shaul Dadon also alleged that he owned a 39 percent stake in the East 14th Street building and his father was allegedly withholding his monthly ownership fees. Sion Dadon disputed all claims and alleged that his son was embezzling money from Dadon Realty Group.

Both lawsuits were settled in 2019.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateManhattanNYC apartments

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Winery owner Giovanni Borghese (Facebook via Borghese Vineyard)
    Rare vintage: Long Island’s oldest winery hits the market
    Rare vintage: Long Island’s oldest winery hits the market
    One Court Square tower in Long Island City (Getty)
    Target is coming to Long Island City
    Target is coming to Long Island City
    Stuart Miller of Lennar with The Maddox complex (Lennar, LMC)
    ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades
    ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades
    (iStock illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
    Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
    (Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Mall landlords turn to pop-up stores to boost revenue
    Mall landlords turn to pop-up stores to boost revenue
    Photo illustration of Tishman Speyer Properties President Rob Speyer and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt (iStock, Getty)
    Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
    Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
    Sure We Can has tried to purchase the property in the past (Facebook via Sure We Can, Getty)
    Lifeline for canners needs city’s help to buy redemption center site
    Lifeline for canners needs city’s help to buy redemption center site
    Shoppers World CEO Sam Dushey with an aerial shot of Green Acres Mall (Shoppers World, Macerich)
    Shoppers World to debut in Long Island at former Century 21 site
    Shoppers World to debut in Long Island at former Century 21 site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.