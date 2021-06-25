Open Menu

Last puff: Philip Morris exits 120 Park for Connecticut HQ

Tobacco behemoth eyeing Fairfield County

Tri-State /
Jun.June 25, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
120 Park Avenue, Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak and Fairfield County, Connecticut (Avison Young, Philip Morris, iStock)

120 Park Avenue, Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak and Fairfield County, Connecticut (Avison Young, Philip Morris, iStock)

Tobacco behemoth Philip Morris International is leaving New York for its new headquarters in southwest Connecticut.

The company is exiting its offices at Global Holdings Group’s 120 Park Avenue, according to the Wall Street Journal. About 200 employees from the 26-story Midtown East location — built in 1981 as its corporate headquarters — will move, said CEO Jacek Olczak. The company continues its shift away from tobacco products.

A new location wasn’t specified, but Olczak said the company may set up shop somewhere in Fairfield County, the Journal reported. Unusually, the move to Connecticut will not include incentives or tax breaks, a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont told the Journal.

Post-Covid, Connecticut has gained new appeal. The housing and rental markets have both surged as urban workers with the means left New York City.

Read more

Phillip Morris sold 120 Park to Global Holdings in 2008 for $525 million and relocated its main operations to Virginia. Bloomberg LP moved into the 630,000-square-foot building in 2011. It has a 468,000-square-foot lease across 16 floors that runs through early 2029.

[WSJ] — Suzannah Cavanaugh

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateconnecticuttri-state weeklyTristate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Seritage Growth Properties CEO Andrea Olshan (Getty)
Fifty former Sears stores go to market
Fifty former Sears stores go to market
30 East 14th Street (Google Maps)
Witnick, Namdar, Gorjian buy 30 East 14th Street for $23.5M
Witnick, Namdar, Gorjian buy 30 East 14th Street for $23.5M
Winery owner Giovanni Borghese (Facebook via Borghese Vineyard)
Rare vintage: Long Island’s oldest winery hits the market
Rare vintage: Long Island’s oldest winery hits the market
One Court Square tower in Long Island City (Getty)
Target is coming to Long Island City
Target is coming to Long Island City
Beaches, ponds, views: What water access costs in the Hamptons
Beaches, ponds, views: What water access costs in the Hamptons
Beaches, ponds, views: What water access costs in the Hamptons
What’s next for the East End’s community preservation fund?
What’s next for the East End’s community preservation fund?
What’s next for the East End’s community preservation fund?
Stuart Miller of Lennar with The Maddox complex (Lennar, LMC)
ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades
ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades
(iStock illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.