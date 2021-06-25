Open Menu

WATCH: How to plan the New York City of 2050

Developer Jonathan Rose lays out his vision on TRD’s Coffee Talk

New York /
Jun.June 25, 2021 02:15 PM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

A new administration is heading for New York City, but developer Jonathan Rose believes a plan for the next four years is not enough.

“We need to have a collective vision,” Rose said in the latest episode of TRD’s Coffee Talk. That means planning for the New York of 2050, not 2024.

“Say we want to be the best school system in the world,” Rose explained in an interview with TRD’s Hiten Samtani. “It’s a fake idea to say we’re gonna be it in [four years], but we could really, really be it in 30 years, or maybe 20 years or maybe even 15.”

Rose’s vision unites a thesis for development with ideas about climate resilience, transportation, education, equity, public safety and more. He has been honing these thoughts for years: Long before his 2016 book The Well-Tempered City was published, Rose evangelized a kind of “holistic” development that many in New York are still warming up to.

Rose cited advances from Paris to Bhutan that speak to the potential in plans like his, especially in a post-Covid world.

So, did the pandemic change his vision? “No,” Rose said. “Well… I’ll tell you what changed.”

Watch the video above to find out.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingClimate Changegreen buildingsjonathan rosejonathan rose companiesLocal Law 97Video

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
Craig Hollander and 55 Cooper Street (Linecity, Google Maps)
Corcoran agent accused of racial, income discrimination by Section 8 renters
Corcoran agent accused of racial, income discrimination by Section 8 renters
Brookfield Properties CEO Brian Kingston and New York City’s Housing Commissioner Louise Carroll (Brookfield, NYC Housing Preservation & Development)
Brookfield suit aims to crack the code of 421a
Brookfield suit aims to crack the code of 421a
From left: Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills, Top Rock Holdings’ Uri Mermelstein, Joseph Yushuvayev, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and SYU Properties’ Josif Elishayev (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
Stuart Miller of Lennar with The Maddox complex (Lennar, LMC)
ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades
ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades
Vornado's Steve Roth and a rendering of 93-30 93rd Street (Getty, JLL)
Vornado looks to sell Rego Park development site for $85M
Vornado looks to sell Rego Park development site for $85M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.