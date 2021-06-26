Open Menu

This house sale is no shell game

English cottage on market includes 94-year-old tortoise-in-residence

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 26, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Hunter French)

(Hunter French)

If a stone cottage in a country town outside Bath, England, isn’t charming enough, this listing also comes with its own tortoise-in-residence.

Hercules, who is 94 years old, patrols the grounds of “the Old Dairy” ever so slowly, spending most of her time munching on veggies in the garden.

She is included in the $1.1 million purchase price of the 2,600-square-foot home in the village of Box, according to a report in the Spaces.

Hercules has outlasted two sets of owners of the property, considered Grade II-listed under England’s preservation department. She’s also become something of a local celebrity.

Hercules is fairly low maintenance — the tortoise hibernates from October through April and spends the warmer months meandering through the yard, eating cucumbers and salad leaves, according to the report.

The house spans three floors. The first floor includes the usual common spaces along with a study and conservatory room. The second floor has three bedrooms and the third floor has the main suite.

There is also a separate double garage that was converted into and formerly operated as a café. The garden where Hercules frequents is tucked behind hedging at the rear of the property. There is also a garden on the site of the home.

[The Spaces] — Dennis Lynch 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Luxury Residential Real EstateUnited Kingdom

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Newhouse Estate (Strutt & Parker)
Ye olde 900-acre English estate politely asks $25M
Ye olde 900-acre English estate politely asks $25M
The median accumulation of wealth through homeownership for a Black family over the last 10 years is zero. (iStock)
UK’s Black families gain zero wealth through property ownership
UK’s Black families gain zero wealth through property ownership
Property buyers from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to international investors (Getty)
Middle East investors returning to UK property market
Middle East investors returning to UK property market
Birmingham and Bournemouth both saw a giant increase in demand. (Getty)
Demand for rentals rises in UK’s largest cities in Q1
Demand for rentals rises in UK’s largest cities in Q1
Blackstone Group's Head of Real Estate Europe, James Seppala, believes university applications could increase. (Getty, Blackstone)
UK student housing investors bet big amid pandemic
UK student housing investors bet big amid pandemic
Glympton Park and Prince Bandar bin Sultan. (Getty, Twitter via NicholasKingsle)
Saudi prince sells 2K-acre UK estate to Bahrain’s royal family for $165M
Saudi prince sells 2K-acre UK estate to Bahrain’s royal family for $165M
Redcat Pub Co. founder Rooney Anand. (Morrisons Corportate, Getty)
Investors bet big on comeback for UK pubs
Investors bet big on comeback for UK pubs
Brokers think the situation will get worse. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, photos via Getty)
UK office and retail vacancies rising at record pace
UK office and retail vacancies rising at record pace
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.