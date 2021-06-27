Open Menu

Colombian iBuyer Habi raises $100M in Softbank-led Series B

Fast-growing firm records largest funding round ever raised by a female-led Latin American company

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 27, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Habi cofounders Brynne McNulty Rojas and Sebastian Noguera Escallón (Habi)

Habi cofounders Brynne McNulty Rojas and Sebastian Noguera Escallón (Habi)

Colombia-based iBuyer Habi has raised $100 million in a Series B fundraising round led by Softbank.

It’s the second-largest amount ever raised in a Series B by a Colombian startup, according to Forbes. With CEO Brynne McNulty Rojas at Habi’s helm, it’s also the largest funding round raised by a female-led Latin American firm to date.

Softbank led the round through its Softbank Latin America Fund. Other investors included Series A participants Inspired Capital, Tiger Global, Homebrew and 8VC.

The firm operates in four of the country’s five largest cities — Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla and Cali, and intends to use the Series B funding in part to expand to Mexico, starting with Mexico City.

There are few online listing platforms operating in Colombia, which gives Habi an opportunity to establish itself as the primary option for buyers and sellers looking to make a deal online.

Like other iBuyers, Habi buys and flips homes for profit. It collects market data from various public and private partners to inform its pricing.

Habi also offers free home value estimates. The company said that 100,000 people have received estimates either through that tool or via home offers. The company also said transaction volume increased by an average of 40 percent each month from May 2020 to May 2021. The company went from a few dozen employees a year ago to around 300 today.

While the iBuyer model has been touted as revolutionary for the housing market, some of the largest iBuyers in the United States have lost money in recent years.

Opendoor and Zillow lost a combined $1.2 billion with their iBuyer operations in the last two years, including $607 million last year. Most have slightly varying business models.

[Forbes] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    iBuyingLatin Americasoftbank

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Getty, Opendoor)
    Opendoor expands to Miami, 5 additional markets
    Opendoor expands to Miami, 5 additional markets
    Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (Getty, Katerra, iStock)
    Katerra files for bankruptcy
    Katerra files for bankruptcy
    Katerra’s abrupt closure has left clients and subsidiaries in the lurch. (Getty)
    What Katerra’s shutdown means for clients, subsidiaries
    What Katerra’s shutdown means for clients, subsidiaries
    Katerra CEO Paal Kibsgaard (right) and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (Getty)
    Troubled construction startup Katerra will shut down: report
    Troubled construction startup Katerra will shut down: report
    Photo illustration of Adam Neumann (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Adam Neumann’s WeWork golden parachute even bigger than previously reported
    Adam Neumann’s WeWork golden parachute even bigger than previously reported
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (iStock)
    Opendoor revenue bounces back in Q1
    Opendoor revenue bounces back in Q1
    Rich Barton
    Inside Rich Barton’s quest to dominate homebuying
    Inside Rich Barton’s quest to dominate homebuying
    Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    SoftBank buys $72M of Compass stock
    SoftBank buys $72M of Compass stock
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.