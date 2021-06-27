A 59,000-square-foot gothic-style castle in the Czech Republic has hit the market.

The historic Chateau Světlá, an estate in the heart of the Sávaza river region, listed for just under $5 million, according to Mansion Global.

On about 3.5 acres, it was built as a fortress in the Middle Ages. During the Renaissance, the property was converted into a hunting castle and in 1869 it was transformed into its current form as a two-story chateau with four wings and a central tower, according to the report.

There are 20 bedrooms along with four separate residential units, which are occasionally rented. In the past, the estate has also held guided tours for the public to visit this historic castle.

The owners, based in Prague, bought the luxurious estate in 2013 as a country home, and to protect the castle’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The property includes an English-style park with walking trails, ponds and a children’s playground.

Massive mansion properties in the U.S. and abroad have been in high demand over the past year. That includes in England, where the market for country estates has surged. At least 19 of those estates sold for more than $20 million last year.

[MG] — Alexandra White