Open Menu

Saudi retail magnate lists 432 Park pad for $170M

Fawaz Al Hokair bought tower’s highest — and priciest — penthouse for $87.7M

New York /
Jun.June 28, 2021 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fawaz Al Hokair and 432 Park Avenue (International Institute for Iranian Studies, Getty)

Fawaz Al Hokair and 432 Park Avenue (International Institute for Iranian Studies, Getty)

Saudi retail magnate Fawaz Alhokair is shopping his lofty penthouse at 432 Park Avenue with a sky-high price tag.

The founder and chairman of Saudi-based hospitality and entertainment conglomerate Fawaz Alhokair Group has listed his penthouse at the tower for $170 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Celebrity broker Ryan Serhant is handling the listing.

Alhokair paid $87.7 million for the six-bedroom pad, which is the highest unit in the supertall tower, in 2016. Notably, the property’s co-developer, CIM Group, provided him with a $56 million loan that covered nearly two-thirds of the purchase price. He went into contract on the unit in 2013. The deal was the most expensive in the tower at the time.

If Alhokair finds a buyer willing to pay near $170 million, it will be among the most expensive sales ever in the city. The record for the priciest transaction in New York City, and the country, was Ken Griffin’s $238 million purchase of a quadplex at 220 Central Park South. More recently, a buyer shelled out $157.5 million to purchase two units also at 220 Central Park South.

But over the years residents have inhabited 432 Park, which was briefly the tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere, concerns have grown about plumbing and mechanical issues in the building. Elevator problems, leaks and noisy creaking walls are some of the issues residents have raised with the developers, CIM and Macklowe Properties, according to the New York Times.

Read more

Before the pandemic swept through the U.S., Alhokair bought a $94 million spec mansion in Los Angeles from developer Bruce Makowsky. Alhokair’s companies lost about $200 million last year in part because of pandemic restrictions on retail stores, according to a Reuters’ report.

[WSJ] — Erin Hudson




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of Pavilia Farm III and CK Asset Holdings chair Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (The Pavilia Farm 360, Getty)
    Hong Kong housing prices race toward record highs
    Hong Kong housing prices race toward record highs
    KKR CEOs George R. Roberts and Henry Kravis with My Community Homes CEO Marcos Egipciaco (Linkedin, iStock)
    Another investment firm dips into single-family rentals
    Another investment firm dips into single-family rentals
    REBNY's Ninve James and Trestle's Amy Gorce 
    REBNY taps CoreLogic’s Trestle to manage RLS feed transmissions
    REBNY taps CoreLogic’s Trestle to manage RLS feed transmissions
    Last week, 12 real estate groups co-signed a letter addressed to President Biden imploring the administration to allow the moratorium to expire (Getty)
    Biden extends CDC eviction moratorium one more time
    Biden extends CDC eviction moratorium one more time
    From left: Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills, Top Rock Holdings’ Uri Mermelstein, Joseph Yushuvayev, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and SYU Properties’ Josif Elishayev (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
    Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
    Aaron and Henry Manoucheri of Universe Holdings and Mariners Cove in Toms River (Universe Holdings, Google Maps)
    Universe Holdings buys NJ townhomes for $60M in national expansion
    Universe Holdings buys NJ townhomes for $60M in national expansion
    Beaches, ponds, views: What water access costs in the Hamptons
    Beaches, ponds, views: What water access costs in the Hamptons
    Beaches, ponds, views: What water access costs in the Hamptons
    The pandemic disproportionately impacted unemployment rates for Black and Latino households, making them more likely to enter mortgage forbearance. (iStock)
    Black and Latino homeowners left behind in mortgage refinancing wave
    Black and Latino homeowners left behind in mortgage refinancing wave
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.