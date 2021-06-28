Open Menu

UBS Group going hybrid as workers return

Two thirds of employees can apply to work part-time from home

National /
Jun.June 28, 2021 12:32 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
UBS CEO Ralph Hamers (Getty, ING Group / Sander Stoepker)

UBS CEO Ralph Hamers (Getty, ING Group / Sander Stoepker)

Not every bank is giving love to office landlords: UBS Group AG plans to deploy a hybrid work model.

The Swiss multinational investment bank said about two-thirds of its employees will have flexibility to work at home for part of the week after they return to their workplace, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. The date for a return hasn’t been set.

“Hybrid work options will be introduced on a country-by-country basis, with timing dependent on the local pandemic situation,” Nadine Reif, a UBS spokeswoman, told the outlet.

UBS employees in Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Taiwan are already able to start applying for hybrid work.

Read more

The remaining third of the bank’s employees, including traders and branch staff, will have to work on-site because of the nature of their jobs.

UBS’s policy contrasts with that of some rivals, including Goldman Sachs, which set a date earlier this month for its employees to start returning to their desks, and JPMorgan, which is bringing staff back in early July. But the latter bank still plans to have only six desks for every 10 employees.

Hybrid work models pose a long-term threat to office landlords as their tenants may opt for less space when they renew leases. UBS started reviewing its real estate footprint last year, according to the publication.

[Bloomberg News] — Akiko Matsuda 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusManhattan Office Marketoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Austin, Texas saw pricing of 5 to 9 percent above asking in the first six months of the year. (iStock)
    Big city homebuyers are paying above asking prices
    Big city homebuyers are paying above asking prices
    Bill Shanahan and Darcy Stacom (Getty)
    CBRE nabs REBNY’s top two “ingenious deal” awards
    CBRE nabs REBNY’s top two “ingenious deal” awards
    The short-term renewal trend in NYC office market is winding down. (iStock illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    As confidence grows, more office tenants shun short-term renewals
    As confidence grows, more office tenants shun short-term renewals
    The measure bars landlords from evicting tenants who suffered a financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. (Getty)
    LA extends eviction moratorium
    LA extends eviction moratorium
    (iStock illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
    Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
    Photo illustration of Tishman Speyer Properties President Rob Speyer and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt (iStock, Getty)
    Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
    Office investors Tishman Speyer, Brookfield put money where mouth is
    Sure We Can has tried to purchase the property in the past (Facebook via Sure We Can, Getty)
    Lifeline for canners needs city’s help to buy redemption center site
    Lifeline for canners needs city’s help to buy redemption center site
    An aerial of the properties and a close up of 465 South Street, Morris Township (Google Maps)
    Atlantic Health System commits to 533K sf in Morris County
    Atlantic Health System commits to 533K sf in Morris County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.