Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M

Buyers nabs 6K sf unit for $5M below asking price

New York /
Jun.June 28, 2021 08:45 AM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
20 East End Avenue (StreetEasy, 20EastEnd)

A mystery buyer purchased a $30 million penthouse at 20 East End Avenue this month, property records show.

The seller had asked $35 million for the 6,050-square-foot unit in December. Still, the sale price works out to an impressive $5,785 per square foot. Six years ago, shortly before the building was constructed, the penthouse prices were pegged at $20 million.

The limestone condo building, about a 30-second walk from the East River, was designed by Robert Stern and features 43 units across 17 floors. Developers Corigin Real Estate Group and Florida East Coast Realty completed it in 2016 — at about the peak of the Manhattan luxury market.

Corcoran’s Deborah Kern, who represented the sponsor, declined to identify the buyers.

But she told Donna Olshan in January that they were New Yorkers who appreciate the little things, be it air purification and energy efficiency.

Apparently they like big things as well: The penthouse has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and ceilings that stretch 12 feet high. It also features five terraces that total 4,542 square feet, including a rooftop terrace with a wood-burning fireplace.

The buyers, whose identities were cloaked by a limited liability company, were represented by Joseph Meyers, a real estate attorney of Meyers & Associates.




