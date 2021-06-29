UPDATED June 29, 2021, 5:29 p.m.: Kathryn Garcia is gaining on Eric Adams, and Maya Wiley is out — unless she is somehow rescued by absentee ballots.

The latest count of Democratic mayoral primary ballots show Adams is still in the lead, but by just 2 percentage points over Garcia with absentee ballots still pending. Wiley, who was in second place after the initial tally, was eliminated in the 11th round of counting. But more than 124,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted, and their tally could change the order of finish.

The city’s Board of Election on Tuesday released ranked-choice voting results from ballot cast at polling sites. On the night of the primary, June 22, it only provided unofficial totals for voters’ No. 1 choices. The latest results, which are likewise uncertified, show Adams at 51.1 percent and Garcia at 48.9 percent.

Garcia trails by 15,908 votes, and some analysts expect her to fare better than Adams and Wiley on absentee ballots.

With the Democratic nominee virtually assured of victory in November over Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, the real estate industry is sure to be cheered by the latest count — and the prospect of Wiley’s elimination in particular. A count including absentee ballots will be released no sooner than July 6.

Wiley, a former de Blasio administration counsel, was the most left-leaning of the three top candidates and had earned endorsements from progressive stars Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She had voiced support for eliminating one of the real estate industry’s favorite tax breaks, Affordable New York, and had called for $1 billion to be cut from the Police Department’s $6 billion budget.

Adams was the industry’s favorite candidate from the outset, but Garcia gained support from real estate as she moved up in the polls. She drew late financial backing from real estate donors including Extell Development’s Gary Barnett and Vornado Realty Trust’s Steve Roth. Both Adams and Garcia have called for robust housing construction, while Wiley has emphasized reducing developers’ profits as a way to improve affordability.