Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week

Median ask for 30 high-end homes that went into contract was nearly $3.3M

New York /
Jun.June 29, 2021 07:00 AM
By Cordilia James
The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)

Asking prices were higher for Brooklyn luxury contracts signed last week than the week prior, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The median listing price for those 30 homes rose to $3.3 million from $2.7 million for the 30 properties that went into contract the previous week.

The asking prices of those contracts totaled nearly $96 million, on part with the previous week’s $95 million.

Of the contracts signed, 14 were for townhouses, 11 were for condos and five were for co-ops.

Topping the list of homes was a 3,420-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights that was last asking $5.3 million, or $1,550 per square foot. The home has four bedrooms — each adorned with a fireplace — along with three bathrooms and 11-foot ceilings.

Next most expensive was a 3,993-square-foot townhouse in Cobble Hill that had a price tag of $4.75 million, or $1,190 per square foot. The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 688-bottle wine storage area with a kitchenette and tasting area.

Homes priced at $2 million or more that went into contract the week of June 21 to June 27 spent an average of 147 days on the market and had seen their asking prices drop by an average of 3 percent.




