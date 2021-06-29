Open Menu

What discount to expect on stale listings, fixer-uppers

Report shows how much sellers bend on troubled homes

New York /
Jun.June 29, 2021 08:00 AM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Buyers can expect a substantial discount on fixer-uppers

(iStock)

In a piping hot real estate market, it’s the stale homes that get buyers the best discounts.

Homes that have been on the market for more than a year and need repairs or renovations have a median discount of 18 percent, according to a new report by UrbanDigs.

The report examined sales from the first quarter of 2019 nearly through the second quarter of this year. Even homes on the market for at least six months and need a tune up sold at a median discount of 16.4 percent, the report found.

As pandemic buyers flocked to more spacious homes that were move-in ready, non-turnkey homes sat by the wayside, said John Walkup, who authored the report.

“Units that required extra time to be ready generally were passed over a little more than they normally would be passed over,” Walkup said.

In the third quarter of 2020, townhouses that sold despite needing extra work had a median discount of a whopping 40 percent, Walkup said, noting that townhouse data had a small sample size.

Read more

Homes that did not need work but sat on the market for a full year had a median discount of 14.3 percent, according to the report. The discount was smaller for homes that were on the market for a shorter period of time: Those that were on the market for at least six months had a discount of 12.4 percent.

All-cash deals have been known to give buyers a boost, but closing fast doesn’t always offer the same volume of deals one would expect, particularly in markets with high demand, Walkup said.

Quick deals — meaning they closed within 45 days — had roughly the same median discount as the overall market: about 6.4 percent, according to the report.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Home Priceshome saleslistingsNYC condo marketresidential listingsResidential Real Estatetownhouse marketUrban Digs

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Side CEO Guy Gal (Side, Getty)
    Side nabs $50M in latest funding round
    Side nabs $50M in latest funding round
    67 Vestry and 130 William Street (67 Vestry, 130 William)
    Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
    Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
    Shares of Rocket Cos and LoanDepot rose while shares Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac plunged after Supreme Court ruling (Unsplash)
    For mortgage sector stocks, Fannie and Freddie ruling was positive
    For mortgage sector stocks, Fannie and Freddie ruling was positive
    Fawaz Al Hokair and 432 Park Avenue (International Institute for Iranian Studies, Getty)
    Saudi retail magnate lists 432 Park pad for $170M
    Saudi retail magnate lists 432 Park pad for $170M
    20 East End Avenue (StreetEasy, 20EastEnd)
    Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M
    Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M
    Austin, Texas saw pricing of 5 to 9 percent above asking in the first six months of the year. (iStock)
    Big city homebuyers are paying above asking prices
    Big city homebuyers are paying above asking prices
    A rendering of Pavilia Farm III and CK Asset Holdings chair Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (The Pavilia Farm 360, Getty)
    Hong Kong housing prices race toward record highs
    Hong Kong housing prices race toward record highs
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.