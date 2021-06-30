Open Menu

CEO of modular homebuilder buys condo on Billionaire’s Row

Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton paid $11M for unit at Extell’s Central Park Tower

New York /
Jun.June 30, 2021 06:15 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kevin Clayton with Central Park Tower (Clayton Homes, Central Park Tower)

Kevin Clayton with Central Park Tower (Clayton Homes, Central Park Tower)

The CEO of modular homebuilding giant Clayton Homes has gone upscale.

Kevin Clayton — also son of the co-founder — paid $11.5 million for a condo unit at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower on Billionaires’ Row. Clayton and his wife Michelle bought the 2,500-square-foot unit at the world’s tallest residential tower at 217 57th Street.

Property records show the couple got a 15 percent discount from the last listed price.

Closings at the 159-unit, 1,550-foot tower began in February.

The Claytons’ 34th floor unit has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. By comparison, a three-bed, three-bath property from Clayton Homes starts at around $120,000.

A glut of luxury condos in the city has driven down the price of units lingering on the market. Extell’s Gary Barnett has said he expects to lose money on half of his current projects.

Brothers Joe and Jim Clayton — Kevin’s father — founded Clayton Homes, and it is now among the largest builders of manufactured and modular homes in the U.S. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway acquired the company in 2003 for $1.7 billion.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Billionaires RowExtell DevelopmentMidtownNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Seven states will lift their eviction bans next month, and the cases to follow will offer a glimpse of the onslaught to come. (iStock)
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Patina Miller and husband David Mars with their Central Park house (Getty, Serhant)
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh (Getty)
    Supreme Court declines to lift CDC eviction ban
    Supreme Court declines to lift CDC eviction ban
    Agent Gains, Losses at NYC’s Biggest Residential Brokerages
    Agent moves: Which brokerages won the talent battle in May
    Agent moves: Which brokerages won the talent battle in May
    The index is 24.5 percent above its previous high point in 2006. (iStock)
    U.S. home prices surge 14.6% in April, shattering records (again)
    U.S. home prices surge 14.6% in April, shattering records (again)
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.