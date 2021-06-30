Open Menu

Manhattan DA to charge Trump Org this week: report

Indictment would mark first criminal charges against former president’s company

National /
Jun.June 30, 2021 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (Trump by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image; Vance by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (Trump by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image; Vance by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is planning to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax crimes on Thursday, according to a report.

The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime CFO, are expected to face charges related to tax evasion on fringe benefits, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An indictment would mark the first criminal charges against the former president’s real estate company and could lead to more charges. Trump is facing a separate investigation by the New York state attorney general.

Read more

The former president is not expected to be personally charged, according to his lawyer, the Journal reported.

Both the Manhattan district attorney’s office and New York state attorney general’s office were looking into whether Trump employees such as Weisselberg skirted paying taxes on company perks such as cars, apartments and school tuition, which are considered taxable benefits.

The former president has denied wrongdoing, claiming the charges are politically motivated. He said in a statement earlier this week that the case is made up of “things that are standard practice throughout the U.S. business community, and in no way a crime.”

Word leaked in May that prosecutors were probing tuition payments for Weisselberg’s two grandchildren at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. The children’s mother, Jennifer Weisselberg, told the Journal that checks signed by either Weisselberg or Trump paid $500,000 in school costs from 2012 to 2019.

According to a recent report by the New York Times, Trump Organization attorneys met on Monday with prosecutors in an attempt to ward off criminal charges against the company.

[WSJ] — Keith Larsen

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Cy VanceReal Estate LawsuitsTrump

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Douglas Durst and his brother Robert Durst (Getty)
Douglas Durst says brother Robert wants to kill him
Douglas Durst says brother Robert wants to kill him
A selection of the properties, from left: 1020 Pacific Street, 818 Bergen Street, 483 St. Marks Avenue and 634 Classon Avenue (Google Maps, Kings County Supreme Court/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
All Year settles with partner in Prospect Heights deed dispute
All Year settles with partner in Prospect Heights deed dispute
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Patrick Leahy (Getty)
Trouble in EB-5 land: Congress at impasse on extension
Trouble in EB-5 land: Congress at impasse on extension
The suit cites public comments made by association attorney Ken Direktor that structural “repair needs had been identified,” but were not done (Getty)
First lawsuit filed in deadly Surfside condo collapse
First lawsuit filed in deadly Surfside condo collapse
Craig Hollander and 55 Cooper Street (Linecity, Google Maps)
Corcoran agent accused of racial, income discrimination by Section 8 renters
Corcoran agent accused of racial, income discrimination by Section 8 renters
Gary Barnett has another problem at UES site: a stabilized tenant
Gary Barnett has another problem at UES site: a stabilized tenant
Gary Barnett has another problem at UES site: a stabilized tenant
A closer look at Compass’ trail of litigation over its business tactics
A closer look at Compass’ trail of litigation over its business tactics
A closer look at Compass’ trail of litigation over its business tactics
From left: Mathew Chapman, Michele Kowal, Maryanne Elsaesser and Rhonda Battifarano (NJ Home Navigators)
Christie’s NJ affiliate claims “big win” in agent-poaching dispute with Compass
Christie’s NJ affiliate claims “big win” in agent-poaching dispute with Compass
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.