Open Menu

Upper East Side townhouse sells for $53.5M

Developer’s converted 18K-sf home is Manhattan’s costliest townhouse sale this year

New York /
Jun.June 30, 2021 07:00 PM
By Alexandra White | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
L&L Holding's David Levinson and 11 East 69th Street (Google Maps, Getty)

L&L Holding’s David Levinson and 11 East 69th Street (Google Maps, Getty)

New York City’s biggest townhouse sale this year wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein’s former Upper East Side mansion. It was an office building turned single-family home two blocks away.

Real-estate investor David Levinson, chairman and CEO of L&L Holding, has closed on the sale of his Upper East Side row house at 11 East 69th Street for $53.5 million, according to newly released property records. The contract signing was reported in March, pegged at “over $50 million” by the New York Post.

Read more

Epstein’s former mansion had been the priciest townhouse sale of 2021, according to appraiser Jonathan Miller, who authors a sales report for Douglas Elliman. The 28,000-square-foot home went for $51 million in March to a former Goldman Sachs executive.

Levinson purchased the nearby six-story property in 2004 for $9.5 million when it was an office building for the nonprofit organization American Friends of the Hebrew University. He spent $20 million renovating it over two years, converting it to a single-family home, according to a source.

The 18,000-square-foot, 32-foot-wide limestone has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to the source.

Amenities include a library, garden, rooftop terrace, media room, office, gym, two elevators and a solarium on the roof, the source explained.

The exclusive listing was an off-market deal. Broker Adam Modlin represented the Levinsons and the buyer, which was previously reported to be a New York-based family. Modlin declined to comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattanResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kevin Clayton with Central Park Tower (Clayton Homes, Central Park Tower)
    CEO of modular homebuilder buys condo on Billionaire’s Row
    CEO of modular homebuilder buys condo on Billionaire’s Row
    Seven states will lift their eviction bans next month, and the cases to follow will offer a glimpse of the onslaught to come. (iStock)
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Patina Miller and husband David Mars with their Central Park house (Getty, Serhant)
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh (Getty)
    Supreme Court declines to lift CDC eviction ban
    Supreme Court declines to lift CDC eviction ban
    Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Agent Gains, Losses at NYC’s Biggest Residential Brokerages
    Agent moves: Which brokerages won the talent battle in May
    Agent moves: Which brokerages won the talent battle in May
    The index is 24.5 percent above its previous high point in 2006. (iStock)
    U.S. home prices surge 14.6% in April, shattering records (again)
    U.S. home prices surge 14.6% in April, shattering records (again)
    Rezi CEO Sean MItchell (Rezi, iStock)
    Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami
    Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.