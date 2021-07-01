Open Menu

Lumber prices are splintering

Lumber futures tanked by more than 40 percent in June

National /
Jul.July 01, 2021 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lumber futures tanked by more than 40 percent in June as demand eased and supply grew, lowering prices. (iStock)

Lumber futures tanked by more than 40 percent in June as demand eased and supply grew, lowering prices. (iStock)

Someone yell timber.

June was the worst month on record for the lumber futures as prices for the homebuilding commodity are falling fast after an unprecedented run-up.

The lumber bubble has finally popped because demand eased and supply grew, CNBC reported.

Lumber futures tanked by more than 40 percent in June, the biggest monthly drop in data kept since 1978, according to the publication.

This comes after prices hit an all-time high closing price of $1,670.50 per thousand board feet on May 7, the publication reported. That’s more than six times its pandemic low last April.

Read more

The price explosion stemmed from a combination of factors, notably reduced supply as mills dialed back production and surging demand by locked-down Americans for new and improved homes.

The lumber price spike alone drove up the cost of a new, single-family home by nearly $36,000, the publication reported, citing the National Association of Home Builders.

As the country reopens, Americans have pulled back on renovation and building projects and are instead planning vacations, the publication reported.

Lumber futures have fallen for six straight weeks, with the price down another 6 percent on Wednesday to about $710 per thousand board feet, according to CNBC.

[CNBC] — Cordilia James




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateConstructionResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    215 West 84th Street and Naftali Group CEO Miki Naftali (Google Maps, Getty)
    After $71M building purchase, Naftali tells tenants to scram
    After $71M building purchase, Naftali tells tenants to scram
    There’s a whole lot of new agents in the building — more than 900 of them (Getty)
    Number of new agents soars past pre-pandemic levels
    Number of new agents soars past pre-pandemic levels
    Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber and 126 West 22nd Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
    Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
    Professor Randolph M. McLaughlin ro Newman Ferrara LLP and Aaron Carr of HRI (Getty, Facebook, iStock)
    Lawsuit accuses Westchester landlords, brokers of Section 8 discrimination
    Lawsuit accuses Westchester landlords, brokers of Section 8 discrimination
    L&L Holding's David Levinson and 11 East 69th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Upper East Side townhouse sells for $53.5M
    Upper East Side townhouse sells for $53.5M
    Kevin Clayton with Central Park Tower (Clayton Homes, Central Park Tower)
    CEO of modular homebuilder buys condo on Billionaires’ Row
    CEO of modular homebuilder buys condo on Billionaires’ Row
    John Simonlacaj (The Xi, Getty)
    Ex-HFZ exec sentenced to 4 months in Mafia-linked bribery scheme
    Ex-HFZ exec sentenced to 4 months in Mafia-linked bribery scheme
    Seven states will lift their eviction bans next month, and the cases to follow will offer a glimpse of the onslaught to come. (iStock)
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.