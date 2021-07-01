A landmarked Tribeca co-op claims it cannot get a loan for some needed roof repairs. The true problem, however, begins on the building’s ground floor.

There at 160 Chambers Street a series of loans hang over the commercial unit where a beauty salon invites clients to freshen up their look.

But the debt on the unit, amounting to nearly six million dollars, is anything but fresh, according to the owner of the building, which has asked a court to expunge the loans.

“These mortgages and financing statements currently encumber the building,” the co-op said in a complaint filed last week, despite a court ruling that the tenant’s lease had expired long ago.

That tenant – infamous criminal defense attorney Lawrence Omansky – failed to renew his lease in a timely manner following its 2008 expiration and became void, according to the 2017 ruling.

Omanksy, who remains a resident in the building, gave himself a 25-year “sweetheart lease with a permanent rent substantially below market” when he sponsored the co-op conversion in 1982, according to the building’s complaint.

Omansky was last in public view defending a man who hustled topless women in Times Square. More than a decade prior, the attorney reportedly tied and gagged his business partner, leaving him for dead beneath the floorboards of his duplex in the building. Prosecutors dropped kidnapping charges against Omansky in 2003 amid questions about the alleged victim’s credibility.

Lenders did not seem to mind too much.

A year after that grizzly incident, Omansky secured a one million dollar loan by pledging the building’s commercial space as collateral. Another $4.8 million came his way in 2008 when he used the company name of his wife’s bed and breakfast as the borrower, according to business and property records as well as hospitality advertisements.

Omansky then allegedly stopped paying common charges in 2009, upset that the building had not installed an elevator, after which the building unsuccessfully tried to evict him for nonpayment.

The attorney for the co-op declined comment. Omansky is not named as a party in the lawsuit and did not return a request for comment. His lenders appear to be an affiliate of the private lending arm of CenterSquare and a private corporation registered in the Bahamas. CenterSquare did not immediately return a request for comment. The Bahamian corporation could not be reached.

It is possible that Omansky’s loan money was plowed into purchasing at least two condo units for his wife’s the bed and breakfast at 49 Warren Street in Tribeca, although at least one unit appears to have been sold in 2019 for more than $3 million.