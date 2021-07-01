Open Menu

Trump CFO surrenders to authorities in Manhattan DA probe

Allen Weisselberg faces tax charges in first criminal case against Trump Organization

National /
Jul.July 01, 2021 11:16 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Allen Weisselberg and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance (Getty)

Cameras flashed as the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday.

Allen Weisselberg, 73, ducked into a freight entrance a day after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him and the organization in a yearslong criminal probe, Bloomberg News reported.

Weisselberg’s charges will be released later today and are expected to involve unpaid taxes on benefits, a source told the publication. The case could pressure Weisselberg to cooperate with authorities, which could lead to a more expansive case against the company.

It marks the first criminal charges against the former president’s real estate company and could lead to more.

A trial likely won’t take place before next year, and Weisselberg will have months to decide whether to fight or strike a deal with prosecutors, the publication reported. Initially, he will plead not guilty, Weisselberg’s lawyers said in a statement.

The probe is led by District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who initially focused it on the hush-money Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

It’s gotten more complicated since then, with investigators reviewing the company’s dealings with outside businesses. New York Attorney General Letitia James joined the probe earlier this year.

Read more

Trump has denied wrongdoing, calling the probe politically motivated by Democrats. Former senior Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted that a case against Weisselberg would be a political disaster given that Trump wasn’t included.

But legal experts said the charges against Weisselberg pose a threat to Trump, the publication reported.

“The question is not whether this is the strongest case they can make against the Trump Organization, but whether this is the strongest case they can make against Weisselberg,” a former prosecutor told the publication. “The pressure on a potential cooperating witness changes significantly when they are in the caption of an indictment. This is all about putting pressure on Weisselberg and getting him to cooperate.”

[Bloomberg News] — Cordilia James




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    crimeDonald TrumpPoliticsReal Estate Lawsuitstrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Lawrence Omansky and 160 Chambers Street (Facebook, Google Maps)
    A Tribeca co-op’s odd struggle with the man who created it
    A Tribeca co-op’s odd struggle with the man who created it
    Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber and 126 West 22nd Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
    Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
    Champlain Towers South exposed and deteriorated rebar (Getty)
    Surfside condo “a time bomb:” Survivor’s lawsuit cites falling concrete, cracks and standing seawater in garage
    Surfside condo “a time bomb:” Survivor’s lawsuit cites falling concrete, cracks and standing seawater in garage
    Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Champlain Towers South carried a $5M policy, insurers gear up for legal claims
    Champlain Towers South carried a $5M policy, insurers gear up for legal claims
    Seven states will lift their eviction bans next month, and the cases to follow will offer a glimpse of the onslaught to come. (iStock)
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (Trump by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image; Vance by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)
    Manhattan DA to charge Trump Org this week: report
    Manhattan DA to charge Trump Org this week: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.